Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Fiery servants of the Lord will protect you Diane Yeutter Aug 1, 2026 Aug 1, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The army of God’s angels stand ready to help believers.kAmx? E96 3@@< @7 xx z:?8D[ E96 <:?8 @7 pC2> H2D 2E H2C H:E9 xDC26=] tG6CJ E:>6 96 4@?DF=E65 H:E9 9:D @77:46CD[ E96 AC@A96E t=:D92 C646:G65 2 >6DD286 7C@> E96 {@C5 C6G62=:?8 E96 A=2?[ D6EE:?8 2? 2>3FD9 7@C E96 <:?8’D 2C>J]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm%9:D >256 E96 <:?8 7FC:@FD[ 36=:6G:?8 E92E 2 EC2:E@C H2D :? 9:D >:5DE]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 9:D >6? DE2E65 E92E :E H2D?’E 2?J @7 E96 <:?8’D >6? 3FE t=:D92[ E96 AC@A96E :? xDC26=]k^Am kAm%96 <:?8 D6?E 2? 2C>J E@ s@E92? E@ 42AEFC6 9:>] t2C=J :? E96 >@C?:?8[ 2 D6CG2?E @7 t=:D92 2C@D6 2?5 D2H E96 <:?8’D 9@CD6D 2?5 492C:@ED DFCC@F?5:?8 E96 4:EJPk^Am People are also reading… Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo TikToker's chilling video sparks important conversation after her death Kearney welcomes Tri-City Horsemen as franchise relocates For small farmers, business is booming amid cyclospora outbreak Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN kAmt=:D92 H2D ?@E H@CC:65] w6 E@=5 9:D D6CG2?E E92E E96C6 H6C6 >@C6 @? E96:C D:56 E92? @? E96 6?6>J’D D:56] t=:D92 AC2J65 E@ v@5 E@ @A6? 9:D D6CG2?E’D 6J6D 2?5 =6E 9:> D66]k^AmkAm%96 6J6D @7 E96 J@F?8 >2? H6C6 @A6?65[ 2?5 96 D2H E96 H9@=6 >@F?E2:?D:56 7F== @7 9@CD6D 2?5 492C:@ED @7 7:C6 W2?86=:4 2C>JX DFCC@F?5:?8 t=:D92PPPk^Am kAm$6G6C2= J62CD 28@[ H6 2EE6?565 2 DEC66E 52?46 H:E9 7C:6?5D]k^AmkAm%96 @FE9@FD6D H6C6 A@D:E:@?65 369:?5 2 3F:=5:?8 E92E H2D ?@E =:E] %96 @?=J =:89E H2D 7C@> 2 3@@E9 D6G6C2= J2C5D 2H2J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpD >J 7C:6?5 H2D :?D:56[ 7@FC J@F?8[ :?63C:2E65 >6? =@F5=J DE2886C65 E@H2C5 FD]k^Am kAmxE H2D 2? F??6CG:?8 >@>6?E] %96 D4@F?5C6=D H6C6 FA E@ ?@ 8@@5]k^AmkAmx 3682? AC2J:?8 E@ v@5 7@C AC@E64E:@?]k^Am kAm%96J C@4<65 E96 @FE9@FD6 7C@> D:56 E@ D:56]k^AmkAmx DA64:7:42==J AC2J65 7@C 2?86=:4 AC@E64E:@? E96? J6==65[ “$E@A :EP v6E @FE @7 96C6P”k^AmkAm%96J =@@<65[ ?@E 2E >6[ 3FE 36J@?5 >6] p?5 C2?Pk^AmkAmx EFC?65 2C@F?5 3FE D2H ?@ @?6]k^Am kAmx 36=:6G6 E92E v@5 2?DH6C65 >J AC2J6C 3J C6G62=:?8 E96 2?86=D E92E H6C6 AC@E64E:?8 FD]k^Am kAm(96?6G6C J@F ?665 AC@E64E:@?[ AC2JP !C2J 7@C v@5 E@ F?G6:= E96 2?86=:4 2C>J DFCC@F?5:?8 J@FPk^AmkAm%96 6?6>J >FDE 7=66 H96? 4@?7C@?E65 3J E96 7:6CJ D6CG2?ED @7 E96 {@C5]k^AmkAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Susan Bennett: Back to school By the time this publishes I will have two full weeks of the 2026-27 school year under my belt. Sarah Neben: Volunteering at the 'World's Fair' in Elwood The joyous sounds of chatter and laughter rang through the fairgrounds last Friday night in Elwood. Paul Hammel: Second verse, same as the first -- more budget cuts needed Reporters take a lot of notes, and as I recall, the notes I took during 2023 when the state approved dramatic cuts in state income taxes had s… Paul Hammel: Candidates do the 'one foot in, one foot out' dance prior to November election Things are getting plenty confusing about who is running for office this fall, and who isn’t.