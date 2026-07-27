Top Story Spotlight Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Jessica Kennedy Jul 27, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Elwood Rodeo queen Madyson Weekley holds the American flag while bowing her head during a prayer before the Friday performance of the 53rd Annual Elwood Rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Madilyn Worm, Elwood Rodeo junior queen, left, and Madyson Weekley, Elwood Rodeo queen, carry the Elwood Rodeo Club and Phillips Rodeo Company flags around the arena before the Friday performance. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen.kAm|25JD@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be. Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair SHOWMANSHIP Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets