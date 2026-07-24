Top Story Spotlight Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Jessica Kennedy Jul 24, 2026 22 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be.kAmw6 2=C625J 92D A=6?EJ @7 6I2>A=6D E@ 7@==@H]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE\86?6C2E:@? 4@==686 8C25F2E6 4C65:ED E96 E62496CD[ 4@2496D 2?5 >6?E@CD H9@ DFAA@CE65 9:> :? {6I:?8E@? 2?5 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 2E z62C?6J H:E9 96=A:?8 9:> 5:D4@G6C 9:D @H? A@E6?E:2=]k^Am UNK graduate Erick Leiva Lopez worked as a bilingual admissions recruiter for two years. Now, he’s leaving one alma mater to join another as the newest counselor at Lexington High School. Erika Pritchard, UNK Communications kAm}@H[ 2D E96 ?6H6DE 4@F?D6=@C 2E {6I:?8E@? w:89 $49@@=[ 96 92D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >2<6 E96 D2>6 :>A24E @? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump and Xi set for high-stakes AI showdown this September Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded