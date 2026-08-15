Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Pampered pooches Sarah Neben Aug 15, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan and I don’t have any grandchildren yet. You would think by this point with five children, we would have accomplished that goal by now but sadly, no luck. Sarah Neben kAm|2?J @7 @FC 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D 92G6 2=C625J C624965 E92E >:=6DE@?6[ 2?5 H6 86E E@ D66 E96 A:4EFC6D @7 E96:C DH66E 8C2?5323:6D @? D@4:2= >65:2] (6 C6;@:46 @G6C E9@D6 362FE:7F= A9@E@D 2?5 D>:=6 H96? E96J A@DE “E96C6’D ?@E9:?8 :? E96 H@C=5 =:<6 36:?8 2 8C2?5A2C6?E]”k^AmkAmqFE H6 D:89 2 3:E 2D H6==] %CF=J E9:D :D?’E 36:?8 3@2DE7F=[ 3FE s2? 2?5 x 3@E9 E9:?< H6 H@F=5 36 72?E2DE:4 8C2?5A2C6?ED]k^Am kAm(6 3@E9 25@C6 J@F?8 49:=5C6?[ 2?5 H6 H@F=5 92G6 D@ >F49 7F? DA@:=:?8 E96>] (6 92G6 2 =@E @7 27764E:@? H6 H@F=5 ;FDE =@G6 E@ D92C6 H:E9 E96 49:=5C6? @7 @FC 49:=5C6?]k^Am People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 After another defeat, Dodgers hope Skubal, Snell can snap team out of funk Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Nebraska, Creighton volleyball will be televised on Nebraska Public Media Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation kAmqFE 2=2D[ :E 92D?’E 92AA6?65[ 2?5 >2J36 ?6G6C H:==] $:?46 H6 2C6 7CFDEC2E65 “H2??2 36” 8C2?5A2C6?ED E92E =@G6 >FDE 8@ D@>6H96C6 D@ H6 =2G:D9 :E @? @FC 7@FC\=68865 323:6D :?DE625]k^AmkAm(6 4FCC6?E=J 92G6 7:G6 5@8D E92E 2C6 =:G:?8 E96:C 36DE =:76 :? @FC 9@FD6] %96C6’D |2E:=52 W%:==JX[ 2 J6==@H {23C25@C C6EC:6G6Cj u:?=6J[ !6??J 2?5 r@@A6C[ r2G2=:6C z:?8 r92C=6D $A2?:6=D[ 2?5 7:?2==J[ H6 92G6 q@3[ 2 49:9F29F2 >:I[ H9@ H6 :?96C:E65 7C@> 3@E9 >J >@> 2?5 tG2?]k^Am kAm%9:D A2DE $F?52J H6 D6EE=65 :? E@ H2E49 E96 }p$rp# C246 :? E96 =:G:?8 C@@>]k^Am kAm%:==J H2D =2J:?8 FAD:56 5@H? @? E96 4@F49[ x 925 2== E9C66 r2G2=:6CD A:=65 :? >J =2A[ 2?5 q@3 H2D 4FC=65 FA @? E96 7=@@C 2E >J 766E] %96J =2:5 E92E H2J 7@C D6G6C2= 9@FCD F?E:= H6 925 E@ 5:D=@586 E96> D@ H6 4@F=5 92G6 @FC DFAA6C]k^Am kAmyFDE =:<6 49:=5C6? W@C >2J36 8C2?549:=5C6?X 6249 5@8 92D 9:D @C 96C @H? F?:BF6 A6CD@?2=:EJ]k^AmkAm%:==J :D DH66E 3FE ?6CG@FD[ 27C2:5 @7 6G6CJ =@F5 ?@:D6 2?5 D96 :D 6DA64:2==J 27C2:5 @7 A@H6C E@@=D] $96 :D 2 EJA:42= {23 E9@F89 — D96 =@G6D E@ C6EC:6G6 2?5 H:== ECJ E@ C6EC:6G6 2?JE9:?8 E92E J@F E9C@H–:?4=F5:?8 5:CE]k^Am kAm%:==J :D 6?E9FD:2DE:4 2?5 6IF36C2?E 2?5 8@@7J] $96 :D E@=6C2?E @7 96C 3C@E96CD 2?5 D:DE6C 2?5 C@==D @G6C E96 7=@@C H:E9 E96> =6EE:?8 E96> 4=:>3 2== @G6C 96C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmu:?=6J :D @?=J 7@FC J62CD @=5[ 3FE H6 42== 9:> @FC @=5 H:K2C5 5F6 E@ 9:D 2?8CJ 6J63C@HD] w6 :D E96 42=>6DE @?6 @7 E96 3F?49 H9:49 :D 4C2KJ 4@?D:56C:?8 E92E 96 H2D DF49 2 =:EE=6 362DE H96? 96 H2D 2 AFAAJ]k^Am kAmw6 FD65 E@ 492D6 >6 5@H? E96 92== 2?5 3:E6 2E >J 2?<=6D 2?5 >J E@6D] w6 =@G65 E@ 496H @? >J D9@6D[ 2?5 96 D9C65565 2 76H @7 E96> E@@]k^Am kAms2? FD65 E@ 86E 5@H? @? E96 7=@@C H:E9 u:?=6J 27E6C 96 2E6 :? E96 6G6?:?8D 2?5 C@F899@FD6 H:E9 9:>] (6 9@A65 :E H@F=5 H62C u:? @FE D@ 96 H@F=5 D=66A H6== 2E ?:89E]k^Am kAmpD 96 8@E @=56C E9@F89 96 EFC?65 :?E@ E96 DH66E6DE 3@J H6 4@F=5 2D< 7@C] w6 =@G6D E@ D=66A @? @FC 365 2E ?:89E 2?5 86E 2D 4=@D6 E@ >6 2D 96 42?]k^AmkAm!6?6=@A6 @C !6??J[ 2D D96 :D 42==65[ :D @FC 5:G2 5@8] $96 :D 2 A2>A6C65 AC:?46DD 2?5 D96 <?@HD :E]k^Am kAm$96 92D E96 7246 @7 2? 2?86= 2?5 H96? D96 :D A2?E:?8 :E =@@<D =:<6 D96 :D D>:=:?8] $96 2=D@ =@G6D E@ 36 4=@D6 E@ >6 2?5 86ED E@ D=66A @? E96 365 36EH66? FD 2E ?:89E]k^Am kAmw6C DH66E 7246 E9@F89 4@?462=D E96 724E E92E D96 :D 2 E@A\?@E49 9F?E6C] (96?6G6C D96 :D @FED:56[ D96 92D 96C ?@D6 E@ E96 8C@F?5 2?5 =@G6D E@ 7=FD9 @FE 3:C5D 2?5 C233:ED 7C@> E96:C 9:5:?8 A=246D] $96 C2C6=J 42E496D E96> E9@F89[ H9:49 :D 2 8@@5 E9:?8]k^AmkAmr@@A6C :D @FC J@F?86DE r2G2=:6C[ 2?5 96 ;FDE EFC?65 2 J62C @=5] w6 92D 362FE:7F= CF3J\4@=@C65 7FC 2?5 E96 4FE6DE =:EE=6 3=24< 3FEE@? ?@D6]k^AmkAmw6 92D AC@ECF5:?8 6J6D E92E 3F8 @FE 7C@> 9:D 9625 H9:49 C6>:?5D FD @7 @FC 7:CDE r2G2=:6C[ ~H6?[ H9@ 92D D:?46 A2DD65 2H2J] r@@A6C =@G6D E@ A=2J H:E9 9:D 3:8 D:DE6C %:==J[ 2?5 96 6?;@JD 4F55=:?8 H:E9 u:?=6J 2?5 !6??J]k^Am kAm(96? x D:E 2E E96 <:E496? E23=6 J@F 42? 7:?5 r@@A6C @? E96 7=@@C H:E9 9:D 9625 @? >J 766E]k^AmkAmq@3[ E96 49:9F29F2 >:I[ H2D >J >@> qC6?52’D 5@8 7:CDE[ E96? 96 H6?E E@ =:G6 H:E9 tG2?] qFE tG2? 92D D:?46 364@>6 2 H@C=5 EC2G6=6C 2?5 :D 4FCC6?E=J :? pFDEC2=:2[ D@ q@3 42>6 E@ =:G6 H:E9 FD]k^Am kAmq@3 :D 2 DH66E962CE] w6 92D 252AE65 H6== E@ 2== E96 492?86D :? 9:D =:76 2?5 86ED 2=@?8 H6== H:E9 2== E96 @E96C 5@8D]k^AmkAmtG6? E9@F89 96 :D D>2== 96 :D 76:DEJ 2?5 ?@E 27C2:5 E@ DE2?5 9:D 8C@F?5] q@3 86ED E96 K@@>:6D 2?5 E62CD 2C@F?5 E96 =:G:?8 C@@> 2?5 <:E496? 2E 9:89 DA665–:E :D @?6 @7 E96 7F??:6DE E9:?8D E@ D66] w6 =@@<D =:<6 2 J6==@H DEC62< 7=J:?8 E9C@F89 E96 9@FD6]k^Am kAm(6 >2J ?6G6C 86E E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 36 8C2?5A2C6?ED[ 3FE @FC 7@FC\=68865 323:6D 8:G6 FD =@ED @7 =@G6 2?5 56G@E:@? H:E9 2 =@E @7 =2F89E6C E9C@H? :?E@ E96 >:I] %96J 2C6 A2>A6C65 A@@496D 7@C DFC6]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Live life steady and balanced depending on God God provides each person a road of promise to travel while living on earth. Paul Hammel: Third major candidate joins horse race for governor's mansion Well, it now appears that we will have a third, substantial candidate on the ballot to become the next governor. Sarah Neben: Pet peeves with technology Recently I found and shared a post on Facebook that stated: “Sometimes I miss old remotes and old electronics. You pressed the power button, a… Why do ancient philosophers still matter today? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 A personal list of influential thinkers becomes a broader conversation about happiness, virtue, education and whether philosophy can genuin…