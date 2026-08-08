Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Fashion recycled Jessica Kennedy Aug 8, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fashion has a funny way of reinventing what has always been. Kind of a "what goes around, comes around" again eventually. Here are a few that I've noticed. Susan Bennett kAmtJ6=6Ei tJ6=6E :D @?6 @7 E96 3:8 72D9:@? 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EC6?5] (62C H92E >2<6D J@F 92AAJ]k^Am kAmxV> DFC6 :E H@F=5 =62G6 >2?J H@>6? 766=:?8 DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Volunteering at the 'World's Fair' in Elwood The joyous sounds of chatter and laughter rang through the fairgrounds last Friday night in Elwood. 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