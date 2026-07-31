Top Story Spotlight Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Jessica Kennedy Jul 31, 2026 Jul 31, 2026 0 1 of 2 City of Lexington workers Francisco Hernandez, in truck, and Al Campuzano work on cleaning up down tree limbs Friday morning after 60-plus winds hit Lexington late Thursday night. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald A large tree split in half in front of a house on North Washington St. due to the high winds Thursday night in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked out for much of Lexington.kAmpC@F?5 hi`d A]>][ E96 {6I:?8E@? 2:CA@CE C6A@CE65 H:?5 8FDED 2C@F?5 eb >A9]k^AmkAm#6A@CED D9@H E92E {6I:?8E@? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026