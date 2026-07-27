Top Story Spotlight JOE TORRES TOURNAMENT Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Jessica Kennedy Jul 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 The Aces Down Passes Up team holds up a No. 1 finger after winning the silver bracket Sunday at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Aurelia Macias Team members of Here to Help show off their runner-up tournament T-shirts after taking second place in the gold bracket Sunday at the Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Aurelia Macias Lexington's Gunnar Price serves the ball during a play pool set Sunday at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Sand Volleyball benefit tournament in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Patti Louthan passes the ball during a rally in the silver bracket tournament game Sunday at the Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Billy Jo Anderson passes the ball after a serve during a tournament game at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jeremiah Gaines spikes the ball over for a point for the Pink Powerhouse team during the Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament Sunday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald A member of the Hits and Giggles team serves the ball during a pool play match Sunday at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Kelsey Stolp serves the ball during a pool play match Sunday morning at the Joe Torres Sand Volleyball Tournament in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington.kAm%9:D J62C’D E@FC?2>6?E C2:D65 Sd[h__ 7@C s@C:E2 v=2K6[ dh[ @7 {6I:?8E@?[ H9@ 92D 366? 5:28?@D65 H:E9 DE286 a 3C62DE 42C4:?@>2 :? u63CF2CJ]k^Am Dorita Glaze, right, receives a complementary T-shirt from Henry Vogt, as the beneficiary of the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament Sunday morning at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. Photo Courtesy of Delinda Glaze kAmQ~FC 72>:=J :D G6CJ 8C2E67F= 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 DFAA@CE:?8 s@C:E2[Q s6=:?52 v=2K6 D2:5[ 367@C6 E96 E@FC?2>6?E DE2CE65]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 a_ E62>D :? E96 E@FC?2>6?E[ 4@>:?8 7C@> |:?56?[ z62C?6J[ vC2?5 xD=2?5[ qC25J[ |4r@@<[ v@E96?3FC8 2?5 {6I:?8E@?[ y:> |24:2D[ E@FC?2>6?E @C82?:K6C[ D2:5]k^Am kAm|24:2D 25565 E92E D@>6 A=2J6CD H6C6 7C@> w2DE:?8D[ ~>292 2?5 }@CE9 !=2EE6]k^Am People are also reading… Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Lexington man sentenced to more than 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine kAmu2>:=J >6>36CD @7 v=2K6 AFE E@86E96C 2 E62> 42==65 $A:4J s@C:E@D[ H9:49 H2D @C:8:?2==J ?2>65 $A:4J s@C:E2 3FE 5F6 E@ 2FE@4@CC64E E96J 6?565 FA H:E9 $A:4J s@C:E@D]k^AmkAm%96 uF? qF?49 E62> 7C@> v@E96?3FC8 H@? 7:CDE A=246 :? E96 8@=5 3C24<6E]k^AmkAm%96 8@=5 3C24<6E CF??6C\FA H2D w6C6 E@ w6=A]k^Am kAmp46D s@H? !2DD6D &A[ 2 E62> 7C@> z62C?6J[ H@? 7:CDE A=246 :? E96 D:=G6C 3C24<6E]k^Am kAm%96 CF??6C\FA :? E96 D:=G6C 3C24<6E H2D }6E }:?;2D @7 {6I:?8E@?]k^Am kAm%96 7:CDE\ 2?5 D64@?5\A=246 H:??6CD C646:G65 %\D9:CED 2?5 2 G@==6J32== D92A65 42<6 A@A 7@C E96:C G:4E@C:6D]k^AmkAmQ%92?< J@F E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 92D 96=A65 :? DFAA@CE:?8 E96 y@6 %@CC6D G@==6J32== E@FC?2>6?E E96D6 A2DE ba J62CD[Q |24:2D D2:5] Q(:E9@FE J@F[ E9:D H@F=5?VE 36 A@DD:3=6]Qk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mw~( x% $%p#%tsk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 7:CDE E@FC?2>6?E DE2CE65 :? `hhc H96? y:> |24:2DV 7C:6?5 y@6 %@CC6D H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 =6F<6>:2]k^AmkAm%@CC6D H2D 3@C? u63] `c[ `heb[ 2?5 A2DD65 2H2J :? yF=J @7 a_``]k^Am kAm%96 E@FC?2>6?E H2D 7@F?565 :? 9:D ?2>6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#t|t|qt#x}v ~%wt#$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm`hhd \ %9@>2D rC@7FEE[ =6F<6>:2]k^AmkAm`hhe \ s2CC6== V!6E6V q=:G6?[ 3@C? yF?6 `d[ `haa 2?5 5:65 u63] ``[ `hhh[ =F?8^?@?\w@58<:?VD =J>A9@>2]k^AmkAm`hhf \ qC:EE2?J %9@CE@?\}:4<6=[ 9:DE:@4JE@D:D\I]k^Am kAm`hhg \ q@??:6 $6>=6C[ 3@C? s64] a`[ `hcc 2?5 5:65 pF8] `b[ `hhg[ 4@=@? 42?46C]k^Am kAm`hhh \ q=2:?6 pC2F;@[ 3@C? u63] `h[ `hhh 2?5 5:65 }@G] ab[ a_a_[ E9@C24:4\=F>32C\D4@=:@D:D 2?5 46CG:42= <JA9@D:D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAma___ \ rC2:8 sFEC@[ 3@C? |2J ``[ `hhf 2?5 5:65 |2J[ ae[ a__a[ r@4<2J?6 DJ?5C@>6]k^AmkAma__` \ |2CE:? $E@552C5[ =6F<6>:2]k^AmkAma__a \ {6E:4:2 q@?:72D[ 32D2= 46== 42C4:?@>2]k^AmkAma__b \ y62? (6==D[ 3@C? u63] e[ `hd_ 2?5 5:65 }@G] b[ a__c[ 3C62DE 42?46C]k^AmkAma__c \ !2> q6C<6\q2CFE9[ 3C62DE 42?46C]k^Am kAma__d \ s2G6 (966=6C[ 3@C? ~4E] d[ `hd` 2?5 5:65 u63] g[ a__e[ 3=2556C 2?5 =F?8 42?46C]k^AmkAma__e \ {J?? z?:4<=636:?[ 46CG:42= 42?46C]k^AmkAma__f \ {:?52 |J6C[ 3@C? pF8] `d[ `hda 2?5 5:65 yF=J[ ad[ a__f[ ?@?\w@58<:?VD =J>A9@>2]k^AmkAma__g \ |:E:K {6??:86C[ =6F<6>:2]k^AmkAma__h \ $E67 q=@4<[ FE6C:?6 =6:@>J@D2C4@>2]k^Am kAma_`_ \ z6G:? '2C82D[ 3@C? yF=J `h[ a__f 2?5 5:65 pF8] a`[ a_``[ =6F<6>:2]k^Am kAma_`` \ {@F:6 v@>6K[ 3@C? $6AE] f[ `hbh 2?5 5:65 s64] ah[ a_ab[ C6?2= 46== 42?46C W4=62C 46== 42C4:?@>2X]k^AmkAma_`a \ !688J r9:=5C6DD[ 3@C? $6AE] `g[ `haf 2?5 5:65 yF=J[ `_[ a_`a[ A2?4C62E:4 42?46C]k^AmkAma_`b \ |:<6 pC2F;@[ 3@C? ~4E] ac[ `hcf 2?5 5:65 yF?6[ ad[ a_`g[ E9JC@:5 42?46C]k^Am kAma_`c \ '6C@?:42 '2==6;@\r@C@?2[ 2?2A=2DE:4 2DEC@4JE@>2 W8C256 b 3C2:? EF>@CX]k^AmkAma_`d \ #:=6J {@A6K[ 9JA6CA=2DE:4\=67E 962CE DJ?5C@>6]k^AmkAma_`e \ |2C:2 #2>@D\v@?K2=6K[ :?7:=EC2E:?8 5F4E2= 42C4:?@>2 W3C62DE 42?46CX]k^Am kAma_`f \ r=2C6?46 s2G:D[ 96A2E@46==F=2C 42C4:?@>2 W=:G6C 42?46CX]k^AmkAma_`g \ p=6;2?5C@ !6C6K\$2?496K[ C6E:?@3=2DE@>2]k^Am kAma_`h \ %:> #:@D[ DE286 b DBF2>@FD 46== 42C4:?@>2]k^AmkAma_a` \ r2>:=@ !=26?4:2\'6=2KBF6K[ C6E:?@3=2DE@>2]k^Am kAma_aa \ zC:DEJ r@??@==6J[ DBF2>@FD 46== 42C4:?@>2]k^AmkAma_ab \ w62E96C !:6=[ >6E2DE2E:4 3C62DE 42?46C]k^Am kAma_ac \ }:<<@ q@6D49[ 96A2E@3=2DE@>2]k^Am kAma_ad \ rC2:8 w@H2C5[ DE286 c >6E2DE2E:4 >6=2?@>2]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be. Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair SHOWMANSHIP Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets