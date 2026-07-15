Top Story Spotlight 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Andrew Bottrell Jul 15, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications.kAms29D6? #] !6E6CD@? :D 492C865 H:E9 49:=5 6?E:46>6?E 3J 6=64EC@?:4 4@>>F?:42E:@? 56G:46[ 2 r=2DD `s 76=@?Jj 2?5 6?E:46>6?E 3J 6=64EC@?:4 4@>>F?:42E:@?D 56G:46[ 2 r=2DD c 76=@?J[ :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE]k^AmkAm!6E6CD@? H2D 2CC6DE65 3J s2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D 56AFE:6D |@?52J 2?5 3@@<65 :?E@ E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C]k^AmkAm#64@C5D :? E96 42D6 92G6 366? D62=65] !6E6CD@?’D :?:E:2= 4@FCE 962C:?8 H2D %F6D52J >@C?:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Amazon drones will soon deliver your packages to areas in Omaha U.S., Iran strikes continue for fifth straight day as Washington launches new wave of attacks U.S., Iran strikes continue for fifth straight day as Washington launches new wave of attacks Trump threatens strikes on Iran's bridges and power plants Trump threatens strikes on Iran's bridges and power plants House advances permanent daylight saving time bill, Senate hurdles remain House advances permanent daylight saving time bill, Senate hurdles remain