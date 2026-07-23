Top Story Spotlight Cozad man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug conviction Andrew Bottrell Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — A Cozad man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on a drug conviction.kAm{6G: |4p=6GJ[ bf[ H2D D6?E6?465 uC:52J E@ be_ >@?E9D :? 7656C2= AC:D@? 3J &]$] s:DEC:4E yF586 $FD2? |] q2K:D7@C]k^AmkAmx? pAC:=[ 96 H2D 7@F?5 8F:=EJ 3J 2 ;FCJ @7 @?6 4@F?E @7 5:DEC:3FE:@? @7 2E =62DE d 8C2>D @7 24EF2= >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 @?6 4@F?E @7 5:DEC:3FE:@? @7 2 >:IEFC6 @C DF3DE2?46 4@?E2:?:?8 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 27E6C 2 7@FC\52J EC:2= :? {:?4@=?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 7C@> &]$] pEE@C?6J {6D=6J (@@5D]k^Am kAm%96C6 :D ?@ A2C@=6 :? E96 7656C2= DJDE6>] p7E6C 9:D C6=62D6[ 96 H:== D6CG6 2 D6G6?\J62C E6C> @7 DFA6CG:D65 C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' How Deion Sanders is putting together his best high school recruiting class at Colorado Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad kAm|4p=6GJ D@=5 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 E@ 2 4@?7:56?E:2= :?7@C>2?E H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 r~st 5CF8 E2D< 7@C46 @? EH@ @442D:@?D :? a_ac] %96 7:CDE 3FJ @44FCC65 @? $6AE] `h[ a_ac[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^AmkAm|4p=6GJ 2?5 E96 rx EC2G6=65 E@ G2C:@FD =@42E:@?D 367@C6 |4p=6GJ D@=5 E96 >6E92>A96E2>:?6] %96 }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@= rC:>6 {23@C2E@CJ 4@?7:C>65 E96 DF3DE2?46 H2D 2E =62DE d]b 8C2>D @7 24EF2= >6E92>A96E2>:?6]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 3FJ — H9:49 :?G@=G65 2E =62DE a]g 8C2>D @7 2 >:IEFC6 @C DF3DE2?46 4@?E2:?:?8 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 — @44FCC65 @? ~4E] a[ a_ac] p82:?[ |4p=6GJ 2?5 E96 rx EC2G6=65 E@ G2C:@FD =@42E:@?D 367@C6 |4p=6GJ D@=5 E96 >6E92>A96E2>:?6]k^Am kAmp=E9@F89 |4p=6GJ D@=5 D>2==6C 2>@F?ED @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 E@ E96 rx[ E96 6G:56?46 2E EC:2= 56>@?DEC2E65 E92E |4p=6GJ H2D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C D6==:?8 >@C6 E92? ad <:=@8C2>D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 :? 46?EC2= 2?5 H6DE6C? }63C2D<2] %96 6G:56?46 D9@H65 E92E |4p=6GJ FD65 7:C62C>D 2?5 E9C62ED E@ 5:D4@FC286 @E96CD 7C@> ?@E:7J:?8 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 23@FE 9:D 5CF8 562=:?8]k^Am kAm%9:D 42D6 H2D :?G6DE:82E65 3J E96 r~st %2D< u@C46 H9:49 :D >256 FA @7 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D E9C@F89@FE 2 aa\4@F?EJ 2C62 :? H6DE\46?EC2=^D@FE9H6DE }63C2D<2 2?5 :?4=F56D E96 }@CE9 !=2EE6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ {6I:?8E@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ ~82==2=2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@=[ u656C2= qFC62F @7 x?G6DE:82E:@?[ 2?5 w@>6=2?5 $64FC:EJ x?G6DE:82E:@?D]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials