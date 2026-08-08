Top Story Spotlight Good Samaritan features artwork by self-taught painter Lon Krugman Jessica Kennedy Aug 8, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 A piece of artwork by self-taught painter Lon Krugman will be displayed at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney through November. Courtesy Photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — The Walkway Gallery at CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a new exhibit by self-taught Nebraska painter Lon Krugman.kAm#F??:?8 E9C@F89 }@G6>36C[ E96 5:DA=2J D9@H42D6D @:= A2:?E:?8D @7 5:G6CD6 D46?6D] $@>6 H@C<D 2C6 :?DA:C65 3J C62= A9@E@8C2A9D[ H9:=6 @E96CD 2C6 AFC6=J :>28:?2CJ[ H:E9 >@DE :?4=F5:?8 2 3:C5 @C 2?:>2=]k^AmkAm$:?46 a__g[ E96 82==6CJ 2E v@@5 $2>2C:E2? 92D @776C65 C68:@?2= 2CE:DED 5:DA=2J DA246 2?5 AC@G:565 2 A=246 @7 C6DA:E6 7@C E9@D6 H2=<:?8 E96 9@DA:E2=VD 92==D]k^Am kAm%@ AFC492D6 2 A:646[ A=62D6 4@?E24E E96 2CE:DE 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i=@?<CF8>2?`eho8>2:=]4@>Qm=@?<CF8>2?`eho8>2:=]4@>k^2mk^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair kAmkDEC@?8mp3@FE {@? zCF8>2? 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