Top Story Spotlight Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair Jessica Kennedy Aug 5, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 The Elite Showmanship Contest competitors (left to right): Megan Lassen, Overton; Bristol McConville, Lexington; Paige Walahoski, Overton; Samual Winter, Cozad; Matthew Rhoades, Cozad; Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington, Aleigha Negley, Gothenburg; Abby Negley, Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Extension Office Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Dawson County Elite Showmanship Contest took place following the completion of the 2026 County Fair livestock shows Saturday, July 18.kAm(:??:?8 7:CDE A=246 2?5 2 36=E 3F4<=6 H2D !2:86 (2=<29@D<:[ 52F89E6C @7 y2C65 2?5 zC:D (2=29@D<: @7 ~G6CE@?]k^AmkAm$96 2=D@ 62C?65 @E96C AC:K6D 5@?2E65 7C@> E96 t=:E6 $9@H>2?D9:A r@?E6DE DA@?D@CD]k^AmkAmu:?:D9:?8 :? D64@?5 A=246 H2D y26=:? 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