Alert Top Story Spotlight Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Jessica Kennedy Jul 31, 2026 50 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN, NE – Gov. Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by firefighter Nathan Matthews.kAm|2EE96HD 5:65 =2DE H66< 7C@> :?;FC:6D 96 DFDE2:?65 H9:=6 32EE=:?8 2 H:=57:C6 ?62C E96 r@=@C25@\&E29 3@C56C :? =2E6 yF?6]k^AmkAm~C:8:?2==J 7C@> {:?4@=?[ |2EE96HD H2D D6CG:?8 H:E9 E96 &]$] (:=5=2?5 u:C6 $6CG:46 2D A2CE @7 E96 #:7=6 w6=:E24< 4C6H 32EE=:?8 E96 z?@H=6D 7:C6]k^AmkAm|2EE96HD 2?5 2?@E96C 7:C67:89E6C H6C6 :?;FC65 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo The Elwood Rodeo Club hosted the 53rd Annual Elwood Rodeo Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, in Elwood. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz