Top Story Spotlight Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Jessica Kennedy Jul 29, 2026 31 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Grand Island man after finding over 5 lbs. of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.kAm%96 5C:G6C[ s2:C: +F=6E2 p?K@C2[ ab[ @7 vC2?5 xD=2?5[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 4@42:?6[ A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ 5:DEC:3FE6[ A@DD6DD:@? @7 >@?6J 5FC:?8 2 5CF8 G:@=2E:@?[ 2?5 ?@ 5CF8 E2I DE2>A]k^AmkAmw6 H2D =@5865 :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ y2:=]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpE 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ``i_d 2]>] uC:52J[ yF=J ac[ 2 EC@@A6C D2H 2 |6C4656D D652? 7@==@H:?8 2 D6>: 2E 2? 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E96 A2DD6?86C 2C62 @7 E96 G69:4=6]k^AmkAm%C@@A6CD 2=D@ 7@F?5 a` 8C2>D @7 >2C:;F2?2 2?5 S`[gg_ :? 42D9 :? E96 G69:4=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video How to join the Omaha World-Herald’s Reader Advisory Board Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Nebraska Task Force 1 returns home from Texas Nebraska Task Force 1 returns home from Texas