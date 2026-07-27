Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community.
Rebecca Gill
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SHOWMANSHIP
A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications.
The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington.
Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be.
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