Top Story Spotlight Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Jessica Kennedy Jul 21, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHOWMANSHIPkAmyF?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !2C<6C r2C2H2J[ {6I:?8E@?[ 492>A:@? EC@A9J 2?5 AFCA=6 C:33@?j #:88D |4r@?G:==6[ {6I:?8E@?[ C6D6CG6 492>A:@? 2?5 AFCA=6j r92?ECJ !:6A6C[ u2C?2>[ 3=F6 2?5 w2C=@H #:4<6CED6?[ {6I:?8E@?[ 3=F6]k^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – ~H6? {2DD6?[ ~G6CE@?[ 492>A:@? EC@A9J 2?5 AFCA=6 C:33@?j v233J r2C2H2J[ {6I:?8E@?[ C6D6CG6 492>A:@? 2?5 AFCA=6j vC2?E 2?5 |682? (2=29@D<: @7 ~G6CE@?[ AFCA=6Dj q=F6 C:33@?Di z25:6 p?56CD@?[ v@E96?3FC8j pF8FDEFD q2C?6D[ v@E96?3FC8j ~H6? u2:C=6J[ qC25Jj {2E92? y@9?D@?[ v@E96?3FC8j p=6I #:4<6CED6?[ {6I:?8E@?j 2?5 r256J (@=7[ r@K25]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – |6282? {2DD6?[ ~G6CE@?[ 492>A:@? EC@A9J 2?5 AFCA=6j y26=:? 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H:E9 96C DE66C’D #~v @7 c]_d 2?5 6?5 H6:89E @7 ha_ =3D]k^Am kAmu@FCE9 A=246 @7 c]_a #~v @? 2 DE66C H6:89E @7 gc_ =3D] H6?E E@ p=6I #:4<6CED6? 7@C 96C D64@?5 C64@8?:E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. 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Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure LINCOLN — Federal officials have approved a temporary exemption from new Medicaid work requirements to Dawson County — home of the now-shutter… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha Mayor John Ewing presents proposed 2027 city budget UBT's Noah Barnes hits triple UBT's Noah Barnes hits triple Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Crash near 35th and O Crash near 35th and O