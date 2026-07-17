Top Story Topical Spotlight Sensory-friendly morning offers quieter experience for children with sensory needs Ashley Mohler Jul 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday morning, July 16, families with children with special needs gathered at the Dawson County Fairgrounds for a sensory-friendly morning at the fair.kAm(9:=6 2EE6?5:?8 E96 72:C :D 2 DF>>6CE:>6 EC25:E:@? 7@C >2?J 72>:=:6D[ E96 =@F5 >FD:4[ 7=2D9:?8 =:89ED 2?5 =2C86 4C@H5D 42? 36 @G6CH96=>:?8 7@C A6@A=6 H:E9 D6?D@CJ D6?D:E:G:E:6D]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C A2CE?6C65 H:E9 E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ u2:C q@2C5 E@ AC@G:56 2 BF:6E6C[ >@C6 2446DD:3=6 6IA6C:6?46 D@ 72>:=:6D 4@F=5 6?;@J E96 72:C E@86E96C]k^Am kAmQpE {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C[ H6 92G6 2 C62==J 9F86 A65:2EC:4 C6923:=:E2E:@? D6CG:46 E92E H6 @776C[ 2?5 H6 <?@H 2 =@E @7 <:5D H:E9 D6?D@CJ 5:77:4F=E:6D 42? 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E96D6 24E:G:E:6D]Qk^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege ICE was investigating him over an email. 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short' Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short'