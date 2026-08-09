Top Story Spotlight COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL Nebraska, Creighton volleyball will be televised on Nebraska Public Media Jessica Kennedy Aug 9, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska Public Media will televise six Nebraska and Creighton volleyball home matches this fall.kAmr@G6C286 @7 E96 }63C2D<2 D62D@? H:== 368:? H:E9 :ED 2??F2= “}63C2D<2 (@>6?’D '@==6J32==i #65\(9:E6 $4C:>>286” 2E b A]>][ $F?52J[ pF8] `e @? }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2]k^AmkAm}63C2D<2 H:== 7246 v6@C8:2 %649 @? $2EFC52J[ $6AE] `a[ 2?5 #FE86CD @? uC:52J[ $6AE] ad] |2E49 E:>6D H:== 36 2??@F?465 =2E6C]k^AmkAm}63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2’D rC6:89E@? '@==6J32== 4@G6C286 368:?D H96? E96 q=F6;2JD 9@DE )2G:6C 2E ` A]>][ $F?52J[ ~4E] ``]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 wFD<6CD C6EFC? E@ }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2 7@C 2 >2E49 282:?DE x==:?@:D @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] `a] %96 >2E49 E:>6 H:== 36 2??@F?465 =2E6C]k^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza 'Like a football facility': Nebraska volleyball raves about renovated Devaney Sports Center Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts kAmr@G6C286 @7 E96 a_ae G@==6J32== D62D@? 4@?4=F56D H96? rC6:89E@? 9@DED ':==2?@G2 2E ` A]>][ $F?52J[ }@G] `d]k^AmkAmu2?D 42? H2E49 E96 rC6:89E@? 82>6D =:G6 @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^}63C2D<2!F3=:4|65:2]@C8^=:G6Qm}63C2D<2!F3=:4|65:2]@C8^=:G6k^2m 2?5 @? }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2 $A@CED *@F%F36 492??6=]k^AmkAm$EC62>:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 7@C }63C2D<2 82>6D 42? 36 7@F?5 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^wFD<6CD]4@>QmwFD<6CD]4@>k^2m]k^Am kAm“}63C2D<2 '@==6J32==” 2?5 “rC6:89E@? '@==6J32==” 2C6 AC@5F4E:@?D @7 }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2 $A@CED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Elm Creek FCA sponsor Jadyn Ehresman said it was a special feeling to see people from different areas of central Nebraska at the park to give … Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners The Dawson County Board of Commissioners and Board of Equalization met Friday, July 31, for a housekeeping meeting, during which commissioners… Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation, alongside Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Labor Katie … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August Lancaster County Sheriff's office holds briefing on suspected fraud in Good Government Lincoln campaign Lancaster County Sheriff's office holds briefing on suspected fraud in Good Government Lincoln campaign