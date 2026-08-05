Top Story Spotlight Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Press Release Aug 5, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan honored Avery Dakan, MSW, as its 2026 Caring Kind Award honoree.kAm#64:A:6?ED @7 E9:D AC6DE:8:@FD 2H2C5 8@ 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5 E96 42== @7 5FEJ 5:DA=2J:?8 @FEDE2?5:?8 4@>A2DD:@?[ 4@==23@C2E:G6 E62>H@C< 2?5 2? F?H2G6C:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ AC@76DD:@?2= 6I46==6?46]k^Am Avery Dakan kAms2<2?[ 2 42C6 4@@C5:?2E:@? D@4:2= H@C<6C[ 92D 565:42E65 96C D6CG:46 E@ v@@5 $2>2C:E2? 2?5 E96 C68:@? 7@C >@C6 E92? E9C66 J62CD]k^AmkAmp??F2==J[ @?6 6>A=@J66 :D D6=64E65 7C@> DE277 ?@>:?2E:@?D E@ C6AC6D6?E v@@5 $2>2C:E2? 2E E96 }63C2D<2 w@DA:E2= pDD@4:2E:@? p??F2= r@?G6?E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington TikToker's chilling video sparks important conversation after her death Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Kearney welcomes Tri-City Horsemen as franchise relocates Susan Bennett: Back to school Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}wp 92D A2:5 EC:3FE6 E@ >@C6 E92? a[___ @7 }63C2D<2’D >@DE 42C:?8 2?5 565:42E65 962=E942C6 H@C<6CD D:?46 `hfh 2E E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm%96 7@==@H:?8 2C6 6I46CAED 7C@> s2<2?’D ?@>:?2E:@?Dik^AmkAms2<2? 92D 2 <?24< 7@C 3F:=5:?8 ECFDE 2?5 4C62E:?8 2 D276 DA246[ 6G6? 5FC:?8 E96 >@DE EC2F>2E:4 D:EF2E:@?D] w6C A2E:6?ED 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D 4@?D:DE6?E=J E6== FD E96J 766= D66?[ DFAA@CE65 2?5 42C65 7@C]k^AmkAm$96 8@6D 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5[ 6IE6?5:?8 96C 42C6 H6== A2DE 96C D4965F=65 D9:7ED] $96VD 6G6? G@=F?E66C65 96C A6CD@?2= E:>6[ 4@>:?8 :? @? 96C 52JD @77[ ;FDE E@ 36 E96C6 7@C A2E:6?ED 5FC:?8 E96:C 4C:E:42= >@>6?ED] $96VD :?4C65:3=J AC@24E:G6[ 2=H2JD 2?E:4:A2E:?8 H92E D@>6@?6 >:89E ?665 2?5 AC@G:5:?8 DFAA@CE]k^Am kAms2<2? :D E92E DE625J[ 4@>7@CE:?8 AC6D6?46 @776C:?8 4CF4:2= 6>@E:@?2= 8F:52?46 E92E >2<6D 2== E96 5:776C6?46] p?5 D96 4@==23@C2E6D D62>=6DD=J H:E9 @E96C DFAA@CE D6CG:46D =:<6 A2DE@C2= 42C6 2?5 4@F?D6=:?8 E@ >2<6 DFC6 A2E:6?ED 2?5 72>:=:6D 86E E96 9@=:DE:4 42C6 ?66565]k^AmkAm$96 6>3@5:6D E96 DA:C:E @7 2 Vv@@5 $2>2C:E2?]V $96 =625D H:E9 4@>A2DD:@? 2?5 4@>7@CE 2?5 96C D6=7=6DD?6DD :D C6>2C<23=6] $96 @776CD 96C A6CD@?2= C6D@FC46D 2?5 DFAA@CE H:E9@FE 2 >@>6?EVD 96D:E2E:@?] $96’D 2 C62= 86>[ 2?5 H6VC6 D@ =F4<J E@ 92G6 96C @? @FC E62>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews LINCOLN, NE – Gov. Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by fire… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Michigan Democratic Senate Primary Too Close To Call. Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Park Service warns of impacts from Trump's proposed 250-foot arch Dan Osborn holds campaign rally in Lincoln Dan Osborn holds campaign rally in Lincoln Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance'