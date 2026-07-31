Top Story Spotlight Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Ashley Mohler Jul 31, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant.kAm%96 A=2?E 3682? 4=@D:?8 :? y2?F2CJ] p=E9@F89 2?:>2= AC@46DD:?8 6?565 5FC:?8 E96 7:CDE >@?E9 @7 E96 J62C[ 2 C65F465 H@C<7@C46 C6>2:?65 E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 564@>>:DD:@?:?8 E96 724:=:EJ]k^AmkAmpD @7 yF=J ac[ 2== C6>2:?:?8 {6I:?8E@? %JD@? 6>A=@J66D 92G6 366? =2:5 @77 @C C62DD:8?65]k^AmkAmQ%JD@? :D ?@ =@?86C CF??:?8 2?J EJA6 @7 AC@5F4E:@? :? E96 724:=:EJ[Q r:EJ |2?286C y@6 !6AA=:ED49 4@?7:C>65]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 y2?] ab }@CE9 !=2EE6 %6=68C2A9 2CE:4=6 3J %@55 '@? z2>A6? Wk2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^?AE6=68C2A9]4@>^?6HD^DE2E6\C68:@?2=^3FD:?6DD^2CE:4=60a2e5gdee\2624\c6ae\3d37\2d2c2beh7e`b]9E>=QmQ%JD@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo The Elwood Rodeo Club hosted the 53rd Annual Elwood Rodeo Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, in Elwood. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz