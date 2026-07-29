Top Story Spotlight Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Ashley Mohler Jul 29, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s been another hot week in Lexington, and the summer heat was a topic of conversation as city council members gathered for their regular meeting, Tuesday, July 28.kAmr@F?4:=>2? y@9? $2=6> <:4<65 @77 E96 =:89E962CE65 32?E6C 3J ;@<:?8[ “w@H’D J@FC 42EE=6 5@:?8n %96J’C6 5J:?8[” 5C2H:?8 =2F89D 367@C6 r:EJ |2?286C y@6 !6AA=:ED49 E62D65 ?6H=J 2AA@:?E65 s6AFEJ r:EJ |2?286C q:== qC64<D 23@FE ?665:?8 2 ?2>6A=2E6 7@C 9:D ?6H D62E 2E E96 4@F?4:= E23=6]k^AmkAm%96 >66E:?8 :ED6=7 H2D 3C:67[ H:E9 4@?EC24E ?68@E:2E:@?D D6CG:?8 2D E96 @?=J 5:D4FDD:@? :E6> @? E96 286?52]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 4@F?4:= 6?E6C65 6I64FE:G6 D6DD:@? E@ 5:D4FDD 4@?EC24ED] }@ 24E:@? H2D E2<6? 7@==@H:?8 E96 4=@D65 D6DD:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Lexington man sentenced to more than 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Pediatric story time offers hands-on experience for families at Lexington Library kAms:D4FDD:@? @7 E96 4:EJVD 7:D42= J62C a_ae 2F5:E H2D A@DEA@?65 E@ 2 7FEFC6 >66E:?8]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 C@F?5E23=6 5:D4FDD:@?[ ?@ 4@F?4:= >6>36CD 925 255:E:@?2= C6A@CED] $2=6> 5:5 E2<6 2 >@>6?E E@ 4@?8C2EF=2E6 qC64<D @? 9:D C646?E 2AA@:?E>6?E @? 3692=7 @7 E96 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 E96 yF=J `c >66E:?8 >:?FE6D[ 4=2:>D 2?5 3:==D[ 2?5 E96 7:?2?4:2= C6A@CE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Mike Flood faces a fiery Lincoln town hall crowd How to join the Omaha World-Herald’s Reader Advisory Board How to join the Omaha World-Herald’s Reader Advisory Board Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM