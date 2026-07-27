Lexington's Patrick Martin slows his horse after roping the calf in the tie-down roping event Friday at the 53rd Annual Elwood Rodeo. Martin had a time of 13.3 seconds for fifth place.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Elwood's Jaycee Wooters turns her palomino horse around the third barrel to set a time of 16.56 as the first runner in the Friday performance of the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Elwood's Kaden Wooters stretches out to grab the horns of the steer in the steer wrestling performance Friday at the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Grand Island's Reagan McIntrye puts the rope tight after catching the calf in the breakaway performance at the Elwood Rodeo. McIntrye was the first out Friday and set the pace with a time of 2.4 seconds to win the rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Hyannis' Zoey Boos proves that cowgirls are just as tough as cowboys with a 64-point ride Friday in the ranch bronc event at the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Valentine's Parker Johnston puts together a 5.1 second run in steer wrestling Friday at the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Grand Island's Casey Reis sits on top of the bull named Casper during the Friday performance at the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Long Pine's Libs Devine looks towards the second barrel while turning her horse around the first at the Elwood Rodeo in the Friday performance. Devine had a winning time of 16.07 seconds.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Callaway's Matthew Miller goes to stop his horse after roping the calf in the tie-down event Friday at the Elwood Rodeo.
Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald
Merriman's Cooper Fay put together a 72-point ride in the saddle bronc event Friday night at the Elwood Rodeo.
Grand Island's Reagan McIntrye puts the rope tight after catching the calf in the breakaway performance at the Elwood Rodeo. McIntrye was the first out Friday and set the pace with a time of 2.4 seconds to win the rodeo.