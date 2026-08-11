Top Story Spotlight Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday State recalls Lexington police officers to rebut Monday testimony Jessica Kennedy Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares resumed Tuesday, the defendant was back on the stand questioned by Defense Attorney David Tarrell in a re-direct.kAm%96 {6I:?8E@? >2? :D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C[ 2 r=2DD `p 76=@?Jj FD6 @7 2 7:C62C> E@ 4@>>:E 2 76=@?J[ 2 r=2DD `r 76=@?Jj 2?5 F?=2H7F=^:?E6?E:@?2= 5:D492C86 @7 2 7:C62C>[ 2 r=2DD `s 76=@?J[ :? 4@??64E:@? E@ E96 D9@@E:?8 562E9 @7 |J<2= u2C:?2D r2C32==@ @? y2?] a`[ a_ad]k^AmkAmx? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Elm Creek FCA sponsor Jadyn Ehresman said it was a special feeling to see people from different areas of central Nebraska at the park to give … Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court A jury found Aristh Rodriguez-Linares guilty of manslaughter and two other felonies Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday In lengthy testimony Monday, Aristh Rodriguez-Linares took the stand in Dawson County District Court Monday, as he faces three Class 1 felonie… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. 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