Top Story Spotlight From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Ashley Mohler Jul 31, 2026 30 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards.kAm%@ 7:== E96 A@D:E:@?[ r:EJ |2?286C y@6 !6AA=:ED49 AC@>@E65 q:== qC64<D]k^Am Bill Brecks kAmqC64<D[ H9@ 2=D@ D6CG6D 2D E96 4:EJ 4=6C<[ @77:4:2==J 3642>6 56AFEJ 4:EJ >2?286C @? yF=J ac]k^AmkAm(9:=6 :E 92D ?@E J6E 366? 56E6C>:?65 H9:49 3@2C5D 96 H:== D6CG6 @?[ 96 D2:5 9:D 8@2= :D E@ 4@?E:?F6 4@?EC:3FE:?8 E@ E96 H6==\36:?8 @7 E96 {6I:?8E@? 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAmQ(96? x DE2CE65 H@C<:?8 7@C E96 r:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@? :? a__b[ x 5:5?VE <?@H >F49 23@FE 4:EJ 8@G6C?>6?E] pD >J C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D 8C6H[ D@ 5:5 >J :?E6C6DE :? 9@H =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E H@C<D 2?5 9@H :E 42? A@D:E:G6=J 27764E 2 4@>>F?:EJ[Q qC64<D D2:5] Qx =2E6C 925 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 46CE:7:65 AF3=:4 >2?286C AC@8C2> 2E &}~[ 2?5 E92E :D H96C6 >J :?E6C6DE :? 4:EJ 25>:?:DEC2E:@? C62==J 56G6=@A65]Qk^Am People are also reading… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Ex-World Series hero overcame drug and alcohol abuse, says he's a 'changed man' 4 locals to graduate in summer commencement at UNK Nebraska American Legion Class A senior state tournament Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair kAmqC64<D 2=D@ DEF5:65 ?@?AC@7:E 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 ~>292]k^AmkAmq@C? 2?5 C2:D65 :? {6I:?8E@?[ 96 H2?E65 E@ FD6 9:D 65F42E:@? 2?5 6IA6C:6?46 E@ D6CG6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ E92E D92A65 9:>]k^Am kAmQ{6I:?8E@? :D 9@>6] x 6?;@J 92G:?8 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 8@ @FE :?E@ E96 H@C=5 2?5 E6== A6@A=6 23@FE @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[Q qC64<D D2:5] Q%96C6 :D 2 86?F:?6 D6?D6 @7 AC:56 2>@?8 E96 A6@A=6 H9@ 42== {6I:?8E@? 9@>6[ H96E96C E96J DE:== =:G6 96C6 @C 92G6 >@G65 2H2J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmQxE D66>D E92E ?62C=J 6G6CJ E:>6 p33J[ >J H:76[ 2?5 x EC2G6=[ H6 6:E96C CF? :?E@ D@>6@?6 7C@> {6I:?8E@? @C >66E D@>6@?6 H9@ 92D 2 4@??64E:@? E@ {6I:?8E@?] ~G6C E96 J62CD[ E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ 92D AC@5F465 D@ >2?J :?4C65:3=6 A6@A=6] x =@G6 E92E]Qk^Am kAmpD 4:EJ 4=6C<[ qC64<D H@C<D 4=@D6=J H:E9 E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:=[ 4:EJ 2EE@C?6J 2?5 4:EJ >2?286C] w:D C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D :?4=F56 AC6A2C:?8 4@F?4:= 286?52D 2?5 96=A:?8 8F:56 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E9C@F89 >66E:?8D]k^Am kAm}@H[ 96 92D 25565 E96 C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D @7 56AFEJ 4:EJ >2?286C E@ E92E C@=6]k^AmkAmQ&?56C y@6VD =6256CD9:A 2?5 E96 4@?E:?F65 5:C64E:@? @7 E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:=[ x 2> =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ E96 7FEFC6 @7 {6I:?8E@?[Q qC64<D D2:5] Q(6 46CE2:?=J 92G6 2 =@E @7 H@C< E@ 5@ 2D 2 4@>>F?:EJ[ 3FE x 36=:6G6 :? E96 A6@A=6 H6 92G6 :? E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 x 2> 4@?7:56?E H6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 >@G:?8 {6I:?8E@? 7@CH2C5]Qk^AmkAmqC64<D 25565[ Qx 2> G6CJ AC@F5 @7 E96 8C@FA H6 92G6 2E E96 r:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@?] p4C@DD 6G6CJ 56A2CE>6?E[ H6 92G6 8@@5 A6@A=6 H9@ 42C6 23@FE E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 86?F:?6=J H2?E H92E :D 36DE 7@C {6I:?8E@? 2?5 :ED C6D:56?ED] pD 2 8C@FA[ H6 92G6 366? 23=6 E@ 244@>A=:D9 D@ >2?J 8@@5 E9:?8D 7@C E96 A6@A=6 @7 {6I:?8E@?[ 2?5 x 2> AC@F5 E@ 92G6 A=2J65 2 A2CE :? E92E]Qk^Am kAmqC64<D D2:5 96 36=:6G6D E92E[ :? AF3=:4 D6CG:46[ 9:D 8@2=D D9@F=5 C67=64E E96 AC:@C:E:6D @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 E96 5:C64E:@? D6E 3J E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:= 2?5 4:EJ >2?286C]k^Am kAmp=E9@F89 96 92D @?=J C646?E=J DE6AA65 :?E@ E96 C@=6[ 96 D2:5 96 :D 2=C625J =:DE6?:?8 E@ C6D:56?ED[ 4:EJ 4@F?4:= >6>36CD 2?5 !6AA=:ED49 E@ 56E6C>:?6 H96C6 96 42? 92G6 E96 8C62E6DE :>A24E]k^AmkAmQ|J 8@2=D 2C6 E96 8@2=D @7 E9@D6 A6@A=6[Q qC64<D D2:5]k^AmkAmqC64<D H:== 4@?E:?F6 D6CG:?8 2D 4:EJ 4=6C< H9:=6 E2<:?8 @? 9:D ?6H C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D 2D 56AFEJ 4:EJ >2?286C]k^Am kAm(96? 2D<65 H92E 96 H@F=5 E6== {6I:?8E@? C6D:56?ED :7 96 925 E96 492?46 E@ DA62< H:E9 E96> @?6\@?\@?6[ 96 D2:5 96 H@F=5 H2?E E96> E@ <?@H[ Q%92E H6 2C6 H@C<:?8 6G6CJ 52J E@ >2<6 {6I:?8E@? E96 36DE 4@>>F?:EJ :E 42? 36]Qk^AmkAmqC64<D 2EE6?565 9:D 7:CDE 4:EJ 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 2D 3@E9 4:EJ 4=6C< 2?5 56AFEJ 4:EJ >2?286C @? %F6D52J[ yF=J ag]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo The Elwood Rodeo Club hosted the 53rd Annual Elwood Rodeo Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, in Elwood. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Nebraska coach Matt Rhule speaks at Big Ten Media Days, July 30, 2026 Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District Cheba Hut opens Lincoln location in the Telegraph District After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz