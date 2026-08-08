Top Story Spotlight Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Jessica Kennedy Aug 8, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The court heard the final three witnesses Friday in the state's case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington.kAm#@5C:8F6K\{:?2C6D :D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C[ 2 r=2DD `p 76=@?Jj FD6 @7 2 7:C62C> E@ 4@>>:E 2 76=@?J[ 2 r=2DD `r 76=@?Jj 2?5 F?=2H7F=^:?E6?E:@?2= 5:D492C86 @7 2 7:C62C>[ 2 r=2DD `s 76=@?J[ :? 4@??64E:@?D E@ E96 D9@@E:?8 562E9 @7 |J<2= u2C:?2D r2C32==@ @? y2?] a`[ a_ad[ :? {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAm$2?5C2 p==6?[ DE2E6 2DD:DE2?E 2EE@C?6J 86?6C2=[ 7:CDE 42==65 E@ E96 DE2?5 %:?2 ~=:G6C[ 2 4C:>:?2= :?G6DE:82E@C H:E9 E96 DE2E6’D pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=VD ~77:46]k^Am kAm~=:G6C H2D 42==65 E@ 5@ 46== A9@?6 2?2=JD:D @7 3@E9 #@5C:8F6K\{:?2C6D 2?5 r2C32==@VD :!9@?6D DF3>:EE65 :?E@ 6G:56?46] $96 6IEC24E65 42== =@8D[ E6IE >6DD286D[ A:4EFC6D 2?5 >6DD286D @77 E96 (92EDpAA 2AA=:42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair kAm%96 DE2E6 6?E6C65 :?E@ 6G:56?46 2 A9@E@ 6IEC24E65 3J ~=:G6C E92E 4@?E2:?65 2 A9@E@ @7 2 8@=5 H2E49 E92E H2D 7@F?5 @? 3@E9 A9@?6D[ @7 H9:49 E96 H2E49 4=@D6=J C6D6>3=65 2 H2E49 7@F?5 :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. 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