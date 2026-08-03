Top Story Spotlight Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Jessica Kennedy Aug 3, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 The Overton Rodeo Club hands out plates and cutlery to attendees at the Overton Community Block Party BBQ Saturday, Aug. 1. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Keith Rudeen of Elm Creek, drives his team of Belgian draft horses through the Overton parade Aug. 1. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald The 2026-27 Overton cheerleaders throw out candy to parade attendees Saturday, Aug. 1 before the Overton Community Block Party BBQ. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald The band, The Innocence, plays music for four hours during the Overton Community Block Party BBQ Saturday, Aug. 1. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The community of Overton hosted their annual Overton Community Block Party BBQ Saturday, Aug. 1.kAm%96C6 H6C6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J dd_ A6@A=6 :? 2EE6?52?46[ ?@E 2D >2?J :? 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'6E6C:?2CJ r=:?:4[ rw$[ %:E2? |249:?6CJ[ #@36CED r2EE=6 r@>A2?J[ q@H:6 u6CE:=:K6C[ %CF6 q=F6 r@==:D:@? 2?5 !=2EE6 '2==6J pFE@]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews LINCOLN, NE – Gov. Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by fire… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brett Lindstrom attempts a rare feat: Winning as an independent Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms