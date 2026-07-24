Top Story Spotlight Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Jessica Kennedy Jul 24, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Lexington announced Friday, July 24, that Bill Brecks been named deputy city manager for the City of Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65 E92E qC64<D 92D 366? H:E9 E96 4:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@? 7@C ab J62CD[ 9@=5:?8 A@D:E:@?D 2D 56G6=@A>6?E2= D6CG:46D 5:C64E@C 2?5 4:EJ 4=6C<]k^AmkAmQq:==VD 6IA6C:6?46[ 4@>>:E>6?E[ 65F42E:@?[ EC2:?:?8 2?5 :?E6C286?4J 4@@A6C2E:@? H:== D6CG6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ H6== :?E@ E96 7FEFC6[Q r:EJ |2?286C y@6 !6AA=:ED49 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results SHOWMANSHIP Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair The Dawson County Fair bucket calf show took place Thursday, July 10 at the fairgrounds in Lexington. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump and Xi set for high-stakes AI showdown this September Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Dan Osborn holds press conference to highlight the rural policy approaches of his 2026 U.S. Senate bid Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school Papillion La Vista district prepares to welcome students to newest elementary school DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded