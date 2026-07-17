Top Story Spotlight Judges finish; 4-H exhibits ready for viewing at fair Ashley Mohler Jul 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, July 15, was a busy day in the Exhibit Building at the Dawson County Fairgrounds as judges evaluated this year's exhibits submitted by 4-H members.kAmt?EC:6D 4@G6C65 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 42E68@C:6D[ C2?8:?8 7C@> {68@ 4C62E:@?D E@ 4=@E9:?8[ 7@@5 E@ A9@E@8C2A9J[ 2?5 9@CE:4F=EFC6 E@ H@@5H@C<:?8]k^AmkAmyF586D DA6?E E96 52J 42C67F==J C6G:6H:?8 6249 6I9:3:E 2?5 D4@C:?8 :E FD:?8 2 CF3C:4 E92E 56E6C>:?65 C:33@? A=246>6?ED[ H:E9 AFCA=6 C:33@?D C6AC6D6?E:?8 E96 9:896DE C2E:?8]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmuC@> E9@D6 AFCA=6 C:33@? H:??6CD[ @?=J 2 D6=64E ?F>36C :? 6249 42E68@CJ H6C6 49@D6? E@ 25G2?46 E@ E96 }63C2D<2 $E2E6 u2:C]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege ICE was investigating him over an email. Now, he's suing kAm%96 tI9:3:E qF:=5:?8 @A6?65 E@ E96 AF3=:4 @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J `e[ 8:G:?8 G:D:E@CD E96:C 7:CDE @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ G:6H E9:D J62CVD 6?EC:6D] |2?J c\w A2CE:4:A2?ED 6286C=J =65 E96:C A2C6?ED E9C@F89 E96 5:DA=2JD E@ D66 9@H E96:C AC@;64ED 925 366? ;F5865]k^Am Close Karsyn Nichols state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Karsyn Nichols of Sumner Livestock earns a State Fair selection on his candid photo titled "Hunting Break" at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday in Lexington. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kollyn Nichols state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Kollyn Nichols of Sumner Livestock earns a State Fair selection on his 4-H static exhibit titled "Sitting with the Cedars" at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday in Lexington. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wesley Thompson state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Wesley Thompson's black and white welding photo earns a purple ribbon and a State Fair selection Wednesday at the Dawson County Fair. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McKenna Reiman state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald McKenna Reiman receives a purple ribbon and a State Fair selection on her black and white photo of a German Shephard dog at the Dawson County Fair. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brooklyn Reiman state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Brooklyn Reiman of Tail Twisters earns a blue ribbon and a State Fair selection for her black and white photo of a calf being bottle fed at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County Fair 4H Exhibits Karsyn Nichols state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Karsyn Nichols of Sumner Livestock earns a State Fair selection on his candid photo titled "Hunting Break" at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday in Lexington. Kollyn Nichols state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Kollyn Nichols of Sumner Livestock earns a State Fair selection on his 4-H static exhibit titled "Sitting with the Cedars" at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday in Lexington. Wesley Thompson state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Wesley Thompson's black and white welding photo earns a purple ribbon and a State Fair selection Wednesday at the Dawson County Fair. McKenna Reiman state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald McKenna Reiman receives a purple ribbon and a State Fair selection on her black and white photo of a German Shephard dog at the Dawson County Fair. Brooklyn Reiman state photography Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Brooklyn Reiman of Tail Twisters earns a blue ribbon and a State Fair selection for her black and white photo of a calf being bottle fed at the Dawson County Fair Wednesday. kAm%96 tI9:3:E qF:=5:?8 H:== C6>2:? @A6? 7@C AF3=:4 G:6H:?8 E9C@F89 $2EFC52J[ yF=J `g] w@FCD 2C6 h 2]>] E@ h A]>] uC:52J 2?5 h 2]>] E@ g A]>] $2EFC52J] %96 3F:=5:?8 :D =@42E65 36EH66? E96 c\w r27é 2?5 $E6G6?D pC6?2]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 6I9:3:ED[ 72:C8@6CD 42? G:D:E E96 uup =:G6DE@4< 32C? 2?5 H2E49 2?:>2= D9@HD :? E96 $E6G6?D pC6?2]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims US media split on airing Trump's speech heavy with unproven claims Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short' Trump: U.S. voting system 'falls catastrophically short'