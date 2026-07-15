Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege Jessica Kennedy Jul 15, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Gothenburg's Jaxon Earll pitches a strikeout Sunday against Holdrege in the semifinal in Minden. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson reaches out to grab the ball for an out at first championship game Tuesday against Holdrege in Minden. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's William McVay pitches a strikeout to close the sixth inning in the second championship game Tuesday against Holdrege in Minden. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz The Gothenburg Melons juniors pose for a group photo with the B-6 Area Juniors Tournament runner-up plaque after losing 7-5 to Holdrege in the second championship game Tuesday in Minden. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Gothenburg Melons juniors fell short 7-5 to Holdrege Phelps Medical Group juniors in the second championship game of the B-6 Junior Area Tournament Tuesday in Minden.kAmt2C=:6C :? E96 6G6?:?8[ E96 |6=@?D H@? f\a E@ 7@C46 2 D64@?5 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6]k^AmkAm%96 |6=@?D C624965 E96 492>A:@?D9:A 27E6C 56762E:?8 '2=A2C2:D@ !@DE bf`^!@DE acc f\d :? E96 4@?D@=2E:@? D6>:7:?2=]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvp|t ak^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmw@=5C686 D4@C65 EH@ CF?D :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE 2?5 EH@ CF?D :? E96 D64@?5 E@ =625 c\_]k^Am People are also reading… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 ICE was investigating him over an email. 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