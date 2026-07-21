Top Story Spotlight Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad Jessica Kennedy Jul 21, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COZAD — Child care professionals from across Nebraska are invited to attend the 5th Annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit, taking place August 28–29, at Camp Comeca near Cozad.kAm%96 EH@\52J 6G6?E :D 56D:8?65 E@ DFAA@CE E96 H6==\36:?8 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2= 8C@HE9 @7 E9@D6 H9@ 42C6 7@C J@F?8 49:=5C6? H9:=6 AC@G:5:?8 AC24E:42= DEC2E68:6D E96J 42? :>>65:2E6=J 2AA=J :? E96:C 4=2DDC@@>D 2?5 AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 42? 62C? 6:89E 9@FCD @7 }63C2D<2 EC2:?:?8 4C65:E H9:=6 6?828:?8 :? :?E6C24E:G6 D6DD:@?D 7@4FD65 @? 65F42E@C H6==?6DD[ D@4:2=\6>@E:@?2= =62C?:?8[ A@D:E:G6 H@C<A=246 4F=EFC6[ 2?5 67764E:G6 DEC2E68:6D 7@C DFAA@CE:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D]k^Am kAm|62=D 2?5 @G6C?:89E =@58:?8 2C6 :?4=F565 H:E9 7F== C68:DEC2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Sarah Neben: A date night destination close to home Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Culinary showdown ends with two purples and three blues for Dawson County 4-H girls How Deion Sanders is putting together his best high school recruiting class at Colorado NHL schedule winners, losers: Chicago Blackhawks get no favors Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege Nebraska judicial branch launches court user survey Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure kAm%9:D J62CVD 762EFC65 AC6D6?E6CD :?4=F56ik^AmkF=mk=:my@D9 pC:2D[ H9@ H:== =625 2? 6?828:?8 H@C<D9@A @? FD:?8 4C62E:G6 6IAC6DD:@? 2?5 2CE E@ AC@>@E6 D@4:2=\6>@E:@?2= 962=E9 7@C 3@E9 49:=5C6? 2?5 42C68:G6CD]k^=:mk=:mw2J=6J y24<D@? !6C6K[ H9@ H:== AC6D6?E D6DD:@?D @? p5F=E\u:CDE x?E6CG6?E:@?[ !@D:E:G6 $49@@= rF=EFC6[ 2?5 (@C<:?8 H:E9 r92==6?8:?8 p5F=ED[ @776C:?8 AC24E:42= E@@=D 7@C >2?28:?8 DEC6DD[ :>AC@G:?8 H@C<A=246 C6=2E:@?D9:AD[ 2?5 4C62E:?8 DFAA@CE:G6 =62C?:?8 6?G:C@?>6?ED]k^=:mk^F=m Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 DF>>:E :D @A6? E@ 49:=5 42C6 46?E6C DE277[ 72>:=J 49:=5 42C6 AC@G:56CD[ AC6D49@@= E62496CD[ w625 $E2CE DE277[ 2?5 @E96C 62C=J 49:=59@@5 AC@76DD:@?2=D]k^Am kAm#68:DEC2E:@? @AE:@?D :?4=F56ik^AmkF=mk=:muC:52J 2?5 $2EFC52Ji Sh_k^=:mk=:m$2EFC52J @?=Ji Sedk^=:mk^F=mkAm%96 C68:DEC2E:@? 766 :?4=F56D >62=D[ =@58:?8 W7@C @G6C?:89E 2EE6?566D H9:=6 C@@>D 2C6 2G2:=23=6X[ 2?5 2== EC2:?:?8 D6DD:@?D]k^Am kAm$A2?:D9 :?E6CAC6E6C D6CG:46D H:== 2=D@ 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ DFAA@CE A2CE:4:A2E:@? 3J $A2?:D9\DA62<:?8 AC@G:56CD]k^AmkAm%96 r9:=5 r2C6 !C@76DD:@?2=D #6?6H2= $F>>:E :D 9@DE65 3J E96 r9:=542C6 !C@76DD:@?2=D p5G:D@CJ %62> :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2 2E ~>292VD s6G6=@A>6?E2= |@G6>6?E 2?5 (6==36:?8 {23 2?5 :D >256 A@DD:3=6 E9C@F89 E96 DFAA@CE @7 ?F>6C@FD 62C=J 49:=59@@5 A2CE?6CD 2?5 DA@?D@CD]k^Am kAm~C82?:K6CD 9@A6 E96 DF>>:E AC@G:56D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C 62C=J 49:=59@@5 AC@76DD:@?2=D E@ DE6A 2H2J 7C@> E96:C 52:=J C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D[ 4@??64E H:E9 4@==628F6D 7C@> 24C@DD E96 DE2E6[ 2?5 C6EFC? E@ E96:C AC@8C2>D 766=:?8 C67C6D965[ :?DA:C65[ 2?5 6BF:AA65 H:E9 AC24E:42= :562D E96J 42? :>A=6>6?E :>>65:2E6=J]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ C68:DE6C[ G:D:Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@>>6C46]42D9?6E]4@>^&}~r(n:E6>4@56lr(\rwx{s!#~uQm4@>>6C46]42D9?6E]4@>^&}~r(n:E6>4@56lr(\rwx{s!#~uk^2mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot and killed a driver July 13 in Maine, Reuters reported, less than a week after an ICE agent … Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash One person died and two others were injured Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha Mayor John Ewing presents proposed 2027 city budget Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Crash near 35th and O Crash near 35th and O FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak