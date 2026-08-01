Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Volunteering at the 'World's Fair' in Elwood Jessica Kennedy Aug 1, 2026 30 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The joyous sounds of chatter and laughter rang through the fairgrounds last Friday night in Elwood.kAms2? 2?5 x G@=F?E66C65 2E E96 “(@C=5’D u2:C[” @E96CH:D6 <?@H? 2D E96 v@DA6C r@F?EJ u2:C[ @? yF=J ac[ H9:49 2=D@ 92AA6?65 E@ 36 s2?’D 3:CE952J]k^Am Sarah Neben kAm|J 9FD32?5 H2D 8C24:@FD E@ DA6?5 9:D 3:CE952J 6G6 D6CG:?8 2E E96 u6CC:D H966= 7@C 2 EH@\9@FC D9:7E :? E96 =2E6 6G6?:?8 962E]k^AmkAm%96 DF? 362E 5@H? @? @FC 9625D 2D H6 H6=4@>65 >2?J J@F?8DE6CD E9C@F89 E96 82E6 2?5 96=A65 E96> 86E D6EE=65 @? E96 C:56] (6 =@G6 E@ G@=F?E66C 7@C E9:D 6G6?E]k^Am kAm*62CD 28@[ H96? @FC 7:G6 49:=5C6? 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