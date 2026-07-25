Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Understanding the Holy Spirit changes your life forever Jessica Kennedy Jul 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many Christians misunderstand who the Holy Spirit is.kAm%96J G:6H w:> 2D 2 7@C46 @C 766=:?8]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAmpD 2 49:=5[ H96? E96 >:?:DE6C DA@<6 @7 E96 w@=J v9@DE[ :>286D @7 r2DA6C E96 uC:6?5=J v9@DE 7:==65 >J J@F?8 >:?5] x E9@F89E w6 H2D 2?[ :E[ 2 D@>6E9:?8[ ?@E 2 D@>6@?6]k^AmkAmpD 2 J@F?8 H@>2?[ @?6 A2DE@C DA@<6 @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E 2D 2? :>A6CD@?2= 7@C46] %9:D 4@?7FD65 >6]k^AmkAmu2>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D E92E H2=<65 H:E9 v@5 925 ‘D@>6E9:?8 23@FE E96>]’ p 8=@H] p <?@H:?8] %96J =:G65 H:E9 5:G:?6 F?56CDE2?5:?8]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Lexington's Jaelin Wolfinger wins overall grand champion at feeder calf show at the Dawson County Fair MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' How Deion Sanders is putting together his best high school recruiting class at Colorado Dawson County gets temporary waiver from Medicaid work rules following Tyson plant closure Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Heartland Chevrolet Show and Shine offers drive down memory lane Early childhood professionals invited to Fifth annual Child Care Professionals Renewal Summit near Cozad kAmp7E6C E96 D6CG:46[ x 2D<65 :7 D96 36=:6G65 v@5 42C65 23@FE E96 56E2:=D @7 @FC =:G6D]k^AmkAm$96 96D:E2E65] “(6==[ E@ 2 46CE2:? A@:?E] w6 5@6D?’E 42C6 :7 J@F EFC? =67E @C C:89E 2E 2 DE@A D:8?]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx DEF5:65 E96 =:G6D @7 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D H9@ 925 2 ‘AC6D6?46’ 23@FE E96>]k^AmkAmx 2D<65 E96> BF6DE:@?D] %96J E@=5 >6 E96:C DE@C:6D] %96:C =:G6D H6C6 =:G65 @?6 H2J 2?5 E96? H96? E96J C646:G65 E96 w@=J $A:C:E[ E96:C =:76 3642>6 5:776C6?E]k^Am kAmt249 A6CD@? 6?;@J65 2 A6CD@?2= C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 w:>] %96J EC62E65 9:> =:<6 2? :?E:>2E6 7C:6?5[ ECFDE:?8 9:> 2D 4@F?D6=@C[ 96=A6C[ 2?5 8F:56]k^Am kAmp? @=56C 7C:6?5 D92C65[ “r9C:DE:2?D ?665 E@ <?@H H9@ E96 w@=J $A:C:E :D 2?5 H92E 96 5@6D]”k^AmkAmx 2D<65[ “(9@ :D w6n”k^AmkAm“w6’D >J 36DE 7C:6?5] w6 96=AD >6 86E E9C@F89 6249 52J[ E6==:?8 >6 H96C6 E@ 8@ 2?5 H92E E@ 5@ 2?5 H92E E@ D2J] w6 6G6? C:56D :? E96 42C H:E9 >6] x =@@< @G6C 2E E96 A2DD6?86C D:56 2?5 D2J[ ‘%92?< J@F 7@C EC2G6=:?8 H:E9 >6]’ p?5 H96? x ?665 2 A2C<:?8 A=246[ x D2J[ ‘v@5[ E9:D @=5 8C2J >2C6 2:?’E H92E D96 FD65 E@ 36] x ?665 2 A2C<:?8 DA@E] %92?< J@F 7@C 7:?5:?8 >6 @?6]’” w6 ?6G6C 72:=65 96C]k^Am kAmv@5 H@?’E 72:= J@F 6:E96C]k^Am kAm%96 w@=J $A:C:E :D J@FC 4@?DE2?E 8F:56[ 4@F?D6=@C[ 2?5 7C:6?5 7@C6G6C]k^AmkAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: A date night destination close to home Dan and I had a “date night” last Saturday night and we had a wonderful time. Diane Yeutter: How to live now in the will of God God desires his children to live in the now moment of His will. Paul Hammel: High property taxes are easy to describe, harder to solve That time of year is nearing — the time when you have to pay the second half of your property taxes, due by the end of July. Has the internet made us smarter or just more confident? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Easy access to information has changed how people weigh evidence, challenge authority and decide when expert advice deserves their trust. Houses are no longer the best place for your money | Allison Schrager The median house price in Nantucket, Massachusetts, is nearly $4 million. It was just $500,000 in 1995. This sounds like a stunning increase i…