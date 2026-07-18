Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: How to live now in the will of God Diane Yeutter Jul 18, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save God desires his children to live in the now moment of His will.kAmpD H6 <66A 367@C6 FD E96 C:89E6@FD C@25 @7 8@5=J =:G:?8[ >2<:?8 H:D6 564:D:@?D H:== 96=A <66A FD @? E96 A2E9]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm%@ =:G6 :? E96 ?@H >@>6?E >62?D E@ DFCC6?56C 962CE[ >:?5[ D@F= 2?5 DEC6?8E9 E@ v@5 6G6CJ 52J]k^AmkAmpD H6 =:G6 2 DFCC6?56C65 =:76[ H6 42? EC2:? @FCD6=G6D E@ =:G6 :? E96 AC6D6?E >@>6?E]k^AmkAm%@ =:G6 :? E96 AC6D6?E >@>6?E[ H6 >FDE AC@E64E @FCD6=G6D 7C@> E9:?8D E92E 5:DEC24E FD 7C@> v@5]k^Am People are also reading… 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Gothenburg juniors' 'incredible' season ends after losing winner-takes-all championship game to Holdrege Trump moves to tighten federal control of elections ahead of midterms Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 kAm~FC 6J6D[ 62CD[ 92?5D 2?5 E@?8F6D >FDE 36 8F2C565 E@ AC@E64E @FC 962CE 2?5 >:?5 282:?DE E6>AE2E:@?D]k^AmkAmw@H 5@ H6 5@ E92Enk^AmkAm!C@E64E J@FC 6J6D] (92E H6 =@@< 2E :?7=F6?46D @FC E9@F89ED]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%92E :D H9J :E :D 4C:E:42= E@ A6C>:E @FC 6J6D @?=J 962=E9J 2?5 H:D6 :>286D 2?5 >2E6C:2=D[ ?@E E9:?8D E92E H@F=5 ?682E:G6=J :?7=F6?46 FD]k^AmkAm$9:6=5:?8 @FC 62CD AC@E64ED E96 962CE 2?5 DA:C:E[ 7@DE6C:?8 A6246]k^Am kAm%96 >@C6 ECFE9 2?5 H:D5@> H6 962C[ E96 >@C6 H6 56D:C6 E@ =:G6 2 AFCA@D67F=[ AC@5F4E:G6 =:76]k^Am kAm|@DE @7 FD 962C5 2D 49:=5C6? E92E :7 H6 2C6?’E H@C<:?8 @C <66A:?8 @FC 92?5D @44FA:65[ H6 2C6 >F49 >@C6 =:<6=J E@ 86E :?E@ EC@F3=6]k^AmkAm%96C6 :D 2 42=>:?8[ A62467F= 36?67:E :? <66A:?8 J@FC 92?5D 3FDJ] xE 3@@DED >6?E2= 2=6CE?6DD[ 6?92?46D E96 8@@5 FD6 @7 E:>6 2?5 AC@>@E6D 2 4=62C D6?D6 @7 AFCA@D6]k^AmkAm|J >@E96C’D DA6649 H2D 2=H2JD 8C24:@FD[ D62D@?65 H:E9 H:D5@>] $96 =:DE6?65 E@ 2?5 4@F?D6=65 >2?J J@F?8 A6@A=6] w6C H@C5D 96=A65 3F:=5 ECFDE[ 62D6 AC@3=6>D 2?5 A@D:E:G6=J :?7=F6?465 E9@D6 D96 >6?E@C65]k^Am kAm(@C5D 92G6 E96 A@H6C @7 =:76 2?5 562E9i $A62< H@C5D E92E AC@>@E6 =:76]k^Am kAm(96? H6 =:G6 :? ?@H >@>6?ED @7 v@5[ E96 564:D:@?D H6 >2<6 C67=64E w:D 962CE]k^AmkAm%C2:?:?8 @FC 6J6D[ 62CD[ 92?5D 2?5 E@?8F6D E@ =:G6 :? E96 AC6D6?E >@>6?E 7:?5D FD H2=<:?8 E96 5:G:?6 C@25 @7 C:89E6@FD?6DD H9:49 =625D FD E@ @FC 962G6?=J 9@>6\6E6C?2= =:76 H:E9 y6DFD]k^AmkAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: A date night destination close to home Dan and I had a “date night” last Saturday night and we had a wonderful time. Sarah Neben: The week of hard emotions I have dubbed this past week as “the week of emotions.” July 9 marked one year since my diagnosis of small lymphocytic lymphoma, and July 11 w… Diane Yeutter: God’s prepared the way to victory Every person has something that has a hold on them; something that is persistent and relentless that won’t let go. Susan Bennett: Arizona summer heat It is hot here ... really hot. No, like really, really hot! Paul Hammel: 'Grumpy' ticket holder decries big money in college sports For nearly 30 years, I’ve been a season ticket holder for Nebraska volleyball matches.