Top Story Breaking Spotlight Gothenburg juniors earn Area B-6 semifinal appearance after defeating Minden Saturday Jessica Kennedy Jul 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Gothenburg's Jaxon Earll pitches a strikeout in the top of the first inning Friday against Broken Bow in the B-6 Junior Area Tournament in Minde. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Gothenburg Post 64 Melons juniors legion baseball team defeated Minden Post 94 juniors Saturday night 12-7 in the quarterfinal of the B-6 Junior Area Tournament in Minden.kAmv@E96?3FC8 C624965 E96 BF2CE6C7:?2= 27E6C H:??:?8 h\` @G6C qC@<6? q@H :? E96 @A6?:?8 C@F?5 uC:52J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m"&p#%t#ux}p{k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr2==6? y@9?D@? DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 |6=@?D[ A:E49:?8 2 DEC:<6@FE @? E96 =625\@77 32EE6C]k^Am kAmy@9?D@? 82G6 FA 2 9:E @? E96 7:CDE A:E49 E@ E96 D64@?5 32EE6C]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting kAmp |6=@? 6CC@C 82G6 |:?56? 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