Top Story Spotlight Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Jessica Kennedy Jul 6, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 11 Lexington's Patrick Martin runs down his rope to the calf in tie-down roping Friday, July 3 at the Sumner rodeo. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken Cozad's Chad Connelly competes in the bull riding event Saturday on day two of the Sumner 75th annual rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Elm Creek's Taylor Kramer turns the final barrel of the clover pattern at the Sumner rodeo Saturday afternoon. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Quinten Quintana competes in the steer riding event Saturday afternoon at the Sumner rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Minden's Kanin Heath sits atop his re-ride bronc in bareback Saturday afternoon at the Sumner rodeo. Heath won the event with a score of 74. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Sumner's Courtney Barnes turns her horse around the third barrel Saturday afternoon at the Sumner rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Bertrand's Cali Ludeke stops her horse after roping the calf in the breakaway event Saturday in Sumner. She received a no-time after an illegal head catch. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Gage Anderson tosses his rope after catching the calf in the tie-down roping event Saturday afternoon in Sumner. Anderson received a no-time after the calf got up too soon. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Levi Haines holds on tight as the bull leaves the chutes Saturday afternoon at the Sumner 75th annual rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Valentine's Sutton Schrunk holds on while the bull kicks high Saturday afternoon at the Sumner rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Brady Baringer, Iowa, reaches out to grab the steer in the steer wrestling event Saturday at the Sumner rodeo. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy SUMNER — The 75th annual Sumner Fourth of July rodeo took place Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 2C6 E96 C6DF=EDik^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%xt\s~(} #~!x}vk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu:CDE \ !2EC:4< |2CE:?k^AmkAm$64@?5 \ $:5 |:==6Ck^AmkAm%9:C5 \ r@5J #6:<6Ck^Am kAmu@FCE9 \ +249 |:==6Ck^AmkAmkDEC@?8mqp##t{ #prx}v \ u#xsp*k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Nebraska's biggest high school girls basketball transfers of the summer Rescue teams searching for man whose canoe capsized in Chalco lake Lexington student among 51 high school cadets who trained like troopers at Junior Law Academy Public defender requests employee salary increase during Dawson County Commissioners meeting David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Taylor Kramer places fourth at IEA Nationals in Fort Worth Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Community members learn DAR ancestral stories, importance of Independence Day at America-themed story time Planning commissioners recommend approval of zoning ordinance changes kAmu:CDE \ p33J $A:46Ck^AmkAm$64@?5 \ r@FCE?6J q2C?6Dk^AmkAm%9:C5 \ z:>36C r2CA6?E6Ck^AmkAmkDEC@?8mqp##t{ #prx}v \ $p%&#sp*k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmu:CDE \ |2E:DJ? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington. Lexington juniors end losing streak after defeating Hastings 13-4 Tuesday The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet Legion juniors ended an eight-game losing streak Tuesday after beating Hastings 13-4 at home. Cozad and Hi-Line split wins against each other Tuesday in Cozad COZAD — Cozad Reds seniors captured their first win of the season Tuesday after defeating Hi-Line 9-1 in a game that began June 25. Provided CSC cross country and track academic all-district team announced Ten Nebraska Kearney cross country and track athletes earned CSC Academic All-District honors under updated criteria requiring a 3.50 GPA and … Ice bucket challenge revived after Chris Johnson ALS diagnosis Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced Monday that he is battling ALS. 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