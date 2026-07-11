Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Arizona summer heat Jessica Kennedy Jul 11, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is hot here ... really hot. No, like really, really hot!kAmp?5 J6D[ x <?@H x 49@D6 E@ >@G6 96C6 2?5 x 5:5 C62=:K6 E92E E96 DF>>6CD H@F=5 36 =:<6 DE2?5:?8 :? 7C@?E @7 $2E2?’D 3=2DE 7FC?246[ 3FE 2D >F49 2D x >:89E H9:?6 23@FE :E[ :E :D DE:== 36EE6C E92? D4@@A:?8 D?@H]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm%9:D E:>6 @7 J62C ``_ 568C66D :D E96 ?@C>] %6>A6C2EFC6D C2C6=J 5C@A @FE @7 E96 h_D 6G6? @G6C?:89E] k^AmkAmx7 J@F 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 244@>A=:D9 2?JE9:?8 @FED:56[ J@F ?665 E@ 36 2E :E 2D D@@? 2D :E :D =:89E — cib_\d 2]>] k^Am kAmr92?46D 2C6[ 6G6? E96?[ J@F H:== DE:== 36 DH62E:?8 :? E9@D6 h_ 568C66 E6>A6C2EFC6D] k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail kAmu@C E9@D6 =@@<:?8 E@ “6?;@J” @FE5@@C 24E:G:E:6D :? 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D6?D6 @C A6C92AD E96 AC:>2= :?DE:?4E 7@C DFCG:G2=] k^Am kAmp?5 ;FDE =:<6 }63C2D<2 H:?E6CD[ pC:K@?2’D DF>>6C 962E H:== A2DD 2?5 H6’== D@@? 36 324< E@ E96 6:89E >@?E9D @7 362FE:7F= H62E96C E92E A6@A=6 >@G6 96C6 7@C] xE’D H92E =:E6C2==J =62G6D FD DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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