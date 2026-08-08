Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Live life steady and balanced depending on God Jessica Kennedy Aug 8, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save God provides each person a road of promise to travel while living on earth.kAm!D2=> ``h C6G62=D E96 4@FCD6 v@5 @776CD H:E9 E96 8F:56=:?6D E@ H2=< DE625:=J @? E96 C@25]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAmw6 AC6D4C:36D E96 C:89E H2J E@ =:G6 D@ J@FC DE6AD >:89E 36 DE625J 2D J@F EC2G6= E96 A2E9 @7 C:89E6@FD =:G:?8]k^AmkAm#625 42C67F==J E96 C@25 >2A 367@C6 J@F D@ J@F 5@ ?@E >:DD E96 AC@>:D6D A@DE65 3J J@FC 962G6?=J u2E96C]k^Am kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :D 2 AC2J6C 7@C DA:C:EF2= 8F:52?46 2?5 2 56A6?56?46 @? v@5 7@F?5 :? G6CD6D bb\c_ik^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair kAm“v@5[ E6249 >6 =6DD@?D 7@C =:G:?8 D@ x 42? DE2J E96 4@FCD6]k^AmkAmv:G6 >6 :?D:89E D@ x 42? 5@ H92E J@F E6== >6\>J H9@=6 =:76 @?6 =@?8[ @365:6?E C6DA@?D6]k^AmkAmvF:56 >6 5@H? E96 C@25 @7 J@FC 4@>>2?5>6?EDi x =@G6 EC2G6=:?8 E9:D 7C66H2JPk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmv:G6 >6 2 36?E 7@C J@FC H@C5D @7 H:D5@>[ 2?5 ?@E 7@C A:=:?8 FA =@@E]k^Am kAms:G6CE >J 6J6D 7C@> E@JD 2?5 EC:?<6ED[ :?G:8@C2E6 >6 @? E96 A:=8C:> H2J]k^AmkAmp77:C> J@FC AC@>:D6D E@ >6\AC@>:D6D >256 E@ 2== H9@ 762C J@F]k^Am kAms67=64E E96 92CD9 H@C5D @7 >J 4C:E:4D\3FE H92E J@F D2J :D 2=H2JD D@ 8@@5]k^AmkAm$66 9@H 9F?8CJ x 2> 7@C J@FC 4@F?D6=j AC6D6CG6 >J =:76 E9C@F89 J@FC C:89E6@FD H2JD]”k^AmkAmx7 J@F H@?56C 9@H E@ =:G6 7@C v@5[ E96D6 G6CD6D D9@H J@F E96 H2J] %96J E6249 J@F 9@H E@ =:G6 D@ J@FC =:76 :D DE625J[ 32=2?465 H:E9 DFC6 7@@E:?8]k^Am kAm$E2J 2=6CE 2D J@F H2=<[ H2E497F= 2?5 56A6?56?E @? E96 {@C5 D@ J@F 5@ ?@E 8@ @77 @? J@FC @H? @C H2=< H:E9 F?DE625J DE6AD]k^AmkAms@ J@F H2?E v@5’D AC6D6?46[ 5:C64E:@?[ 2?5 AC@E64E:@? :? J@FC =:76n %96? AC6A2C6 7@C E96 52J’D 4@FCD6]k^Am kAm$A6?5 E:>6 :? w:D AC6D6?46[ C625:?8 w:D (@C5[ AC2J:?8 :? w:D H:==[ 82K:?8 :?E@ w:D 362FE:7F= 7246]k^AmkAm%96? J@FC >:?5 2?5 962CE[ 92?5D 2?5 H@C5D[ H:== 36 :?E6?E =:G:?8 @? E96 C@25 @7 AC@>:D6 v@5 AC@G:56D]k^Am kAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Volunteering at the 'World's Fair' in Elwood The joyous sounds of chatter and laughter rang through the fairgrounds last Friday night in Elwood. Susan Bennett: Back to school By the time this publishes I will have two full weeks of the 2026-27 school year under my belt. Paul Hammel: Second verse, same as the first -- more budget cuts needed Reporters take a lot of notes, and as I recall, the notes I took during 2023 when the state approved dramatic cuts in state income taxes had s… Diane Yeutter: Fiery servants of the Lord will protect you The army of God’s angels stand ready to help believers. Paul Hammel: Candidates do the 'one foot in, one foot out' dance prior to November election Things are getting plenty confusing about who is running for office this fall, and who isn’t.