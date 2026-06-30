The Dawson County Fair and Rodeo takes place July 15-19 with a carnival all five nights.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c…
A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more.
Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open its new homeless shelter in Lexington.
The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Must be at least 8 characters, not contain repeating characters (e.g., 111), and not contain sequential numbers (e.g., 123).
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.