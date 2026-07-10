Top Story Spotlight Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Jessica Kennedy Jul 10, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July 26, in Lexington.kAm$96 H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 DE286 a 3C62DE 42C4:?@>2 :? u63CF2CJ]k^AmkAm$96 925 DFC86CJ pAC:= h E@ DF446DD7F==J C6>@G6 E96 a\:?49 42C4:?@>2] k^AmkAm%96 5@4E@CD =@@<65 2E 96C =J>A9 ?@56D 2?5 ?@E9:?8 D9@H65 FA[ 96C D:DE6C s6=:?52 v=2K6 D2:5] Q%92E H2D E96 8@@5 ?6HD]Qk^Am kAms@C:E2 v=2K6[ dh[ :D F?56C8@:?8 496>@E96C2AJ H:E9 @?6 EC62E>6?E =67E]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail kAmp7E6C 96C =2DE 496>@ EC62E>6?E[ D96 H:== DE2CE C25:2E:@? 7:G6 52JD 2 H66< 7@C 7:G6 H66<D]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say In his public activities online, the change Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez hoped to sow seemed nonviolent. Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Speedway Sports Complex will transition to a dedicated pickleball facility beginning in September and no longer be used by youth basketball an… City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Two Russian daredevil artists climbed to the top of the Empire State Building's towering spire Wednesday in New York City in an apparent propo… David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN