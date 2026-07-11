Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: God’s prepared the way to victory Jessica Kennedy Jul 11, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Every person has something that has a hold on them; something that is persistent and relentless that won’t let go.kAmkDA2?mx7 J@F 2C6 2 r9C:DE:2?[ E96? J@F 92G6 E96 H2J E@ 3C62< E96 DEC@?89@=5 :? J@FC =:76]k^DA2?mk^Am Diane Yeutter kAmkDA2?m%96 H2J :D 42==65 v@5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m*@FC 962G6?=J u2E96C :D 72:E97F=j E96 D2>6 J6DE6C52J[ E@52J[ 2?5 7@C6G6C] p?5 w6’D 3:8\3:886C E92? J@FC AC@3=6>P k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m$@[ ?@ >2EE6C H92E 492==6?86 J@F 7246[ <?@H E92E w6 92D AC6A2C65 E96 H2J E@ 96=A J@F 82:? G:4E@CJ]k^DA2?mk^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail kAmkDA2?mw6 <?6H 23@FE E96 EC:2= 367@C6 :E 92AA6?65[ 2?5 96 92D 2=C625J 6BF:AA65 J@F E@ @G6C4@>6] xE’D FA E@ J@F E@ 36=:6G6 E96? 8@j 5@ E96 H@C<]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m#642== 2 E:>6 H96? v@5 96=A65 J@F 82:? 2 G:4E@CJ :? E96 A2DE]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mz66A E96 >6>@CJ :? J@FC >:?5 E96? FD6 :E 2D >@>6?EF> E@ H@C< H:E9 v@5 E@ 86E E96 ?6IE G:4E@CJ]k^DA2?mk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmkDA2?mp <6J :D E@ AFE J@FC 7@4FD @? v@5 2?5 E2<6 J@FC 6J6D @77 J@F 2?5 J@FC AC@3=6>]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpD J@F DA6?5 E:>6 H:E9 E96 {@C5[ 96 H2:ED 7@C J@F E@ =:7E E96 AC@3=6> E@ 9:> :? AC2J6C] “v@5[ 36 H:E9 >6] v:G6 >6 DEC6?8E9 E@ 7:89E E9:D]”k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mp?@E96C :>A@CE2?E <6J :D E@ DE@A 2446AE:?8 E96 4FCC6?E D:EF2E:@? 2D 9@H :E >FDE 36] xE 5@6D?’E] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(96? E6>AE65 E@ 8:G6 :?[ D2J E@ E96 AC@3=6>[ “*@F’C6 ?@E 8@:?8 E@ DE2J] {62G6[ :? y6DFD’ ?2>6]” %96 A@H6C @7 w:D ?2>6 2DDFC6D E96 @3DE24=6 >FDE 72==]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%96?[ 5@ 6G6CJE9:?8 :? J@FC A@H6C E@ 5@ H92E :D ?646DD2CJ E@ 249:6G6 G:4E@CJ] q6 56E6C>:?65]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx7 E9:?8D 5@?’E 492?86 :>>65:2E6=J[ 5@?’E 364@>6 5:D4@FC2865]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m~=5 923:ED ?665 E@ 36 C6A=2465 H:E9 ?6H 923:ED]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m~=5 H2J @7 E9:?<:?8 ?665D E@ 36 C6A=2465 H:E9 2 ?6H H2J @7 E9:?<:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr9C:DE:2?D 2C6 3=6DD65 E92E H6 92G6 2 v@5 H9@ AC6A2C6D E@ 8:G6 FD G:4E@CJ]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m(96? H6 564:56 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 9:>j G:4E@CJ :D @FCD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^DA2?mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Trusting God’s plan takes courage and trust God wants good things for you and has a plan for your life. Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays behind Christmas. Paul Hammel: Maybe smartphones don't make us 'smart' A good buddy has a favorite saying: “We’re all smart. We have smartphones.” Susan Bennett: Independence Day With a flash and a bang, here we are in July! Is starting over an act of courage or an act of escape? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts explore personal reinvention, lifelong obligations and whether pursuing fulfillment can justify leaving behind commitments, relat…