Top Story Spotlight Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Jessica Kennedy Jul 6, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 From young to old, multiple people ride upon the Sumner Saddle Club float Saturday during the "Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future" parade. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Steve and Sharon Hollander are the Sumner "Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future" parade grand marshals on Saturday, July 4. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Marlin Berg rides his horse through the Sumner parade Saturday as part of the Sumner Saddle Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Keith Rudeen of Elm Creek drives his team of Belgian horses with a wagon down Fifth Street at the Sumner Fourth of July parade Saturday morning. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Terri Farrell drives a golf cart down Fifth Street in Sumner for the Overton Golf Course Saturday morning. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald State Sen. Teresa Ibach chats with her husband, Greg, while slowly making their way through the Sumner Fourth of July parade Saturday morning. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy SUMNER — Hundreds of people from all over lined the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Saturday.kAm$@>6 H6C6 ?6H E@ E96 @442D:@?[ 3FE >2?J H6C6 2??F2= 2EE6?566D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 z6?E@? 72>:=J]k^AmkAm%2>>J z6?E@?[ 2 $F>?6C ?2E:G6 2?5 4FCC6?E $\t\| E62496C[ D2E 36D:56 96C 9FD32?5[ r9F4<[ E96:C D@?[ 52F89E6C\:?\=2H 2?5 8C2?5D@? @? (6DE u:7E9 $EC66E 2H2:E:?8 E96 DE2CE @7 E96 A2C256]k^AmkAmtI46AE 7@C 23@FE 6:89E J62CD H96? E96 72>:=J =:G65 :? r2?252 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6CD[ %2>>J z6?E@? D2:5 D96VD 2EE6?565 6G6CJ $F>?6C A2C256 QD:?46 7@C6G6C]Qk^Am kAmQ|J D@?D H6C6 2=H2JD :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open its new homeless shelter in Lexington. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 The Dawson County Fair and Rodeo takes place July 15-19 with a carnival all five nights. Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Sights and Sounds: The RiverFront Fourth of July Celebration featuring the Omaha Symphony at Gene Leahy Mall Sights and Sounds: The RiverFront Fourth of July Celebration featuring the Omaha Symphony at Gene Leahy Mall How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer