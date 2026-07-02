GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington.
Thompson settled in before slamming the ball over the right field fence that drove in three runs to help Gothenburg pull away 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.
"It felt good," Thompson said. "You know, I went up there and wasn't thinking much. When I hit the ball, I thought it was just a normal flyout. I kept watching ... the right fielder backed up, started jogging then stopped. I was like, hold on, is that gone?"
This was the first homerun hit for Gothenburg on their home field this season.
Thompson said it felt great to get that hit around "all these kids and especially with a full crowd of home fans."
Gothenburg coach Luke Dea talked about how the situation played out.
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"We teach them in those situations that Gunner was in with a runner at third base, we tell them to just put the ball in play," Dea said. "You very rarely hit a homerun when you're trying. It takes tons of concentration to hit the ball in play and then something like that (homerun) happens."
Thompson's homerun ended a five-inning scoreless streak where Gothenburg had previously led 1-0.
Lexington's defense took a massive hit after the homer, allowing four more runs to be scored in their 8-0 loss.
Callen Johnson started the evening on the mound for Gothenburg, pitching all six innings.
Johnson pitched two strikeouts, gave up one walk and allowed only two hits.
Toran Kjar led off for Lexington. Kjar picked up three straight ball calls before being hit by a pitch.
The Melons picked up the next three outs. Johnson earned his first strikeout on Miguel Rodriguez.
Lexington picked up back-to-back ground outs before Gothenburg hit two singles.
Andrew Salomon earned an RBI single on a line drive to left field. Evan Geiser scored.
Anthony Martinez closed out the first inning with a strikeout against Thompson.
Gothenburg went three up and three down in the second inning.
Mason Velasquez and Liam Denker grounded out before Martinez flew out to Thompson at first base.
Lexington started in the bottom of the second with an out after Kale Dea flew out to Rodriguez in center field.
Brigham Ricley and Blake Brown singled on fly balls.
Johnson grounded into a double play. Velasquez, at third base, picked up the grounder before stepping on to the base for the first out. Velasquez threw to first base to get Johnson out.
Kannon Lange started the top of the third with a ground out to William McVay at third.
Brody Green struck out before Kjar singled on a line drive to left field.
The half-inning closed after Kjar was caught stealing second base.
Jaxon Earll singled on a ground ball to left field before Geiser flew out to Jared Hernandez in left field.
McVay grounded into a double play to close the third inning.
Lexington continued to struggle on offense, leaving the top of the fourth scoreless.
Hernandez popped out to Thompson, Rodriguez flew out to center field and Drexton Edeal grounded out.
As the lead-off batter, Salomon singled on a fly ball to right field.
Thompson bunted into a double play, where Lexington got him out at first before getting Salomon out at third base.
Dea singled on a fly ball to center field before Ricley flew out to Green in right field.
Velasquez started the top of the fifth with a ground out.
Denker drew a walk before Martinez was hit by a pitch.
Oliver Fellers went in as a courtesy runner for Denker and Landon Soncksen went in for Martinez.
Lange singled to center field but the throw got Fellers out taking third base.
Gothenburg ended the half-inning after picking Lange off at first.
Martinez gave up one hit in the bottom of the fifth, but Lexington's defense grabbed the three outs to keep Gothenburg from scoring.
The Melons went three up and three down in the top of the sixth.
Green grounded out, Kjar popped in to foul territory and Hernandez grounded out.
McVay and Salomon got on after back-to-back Lexington errors that set Thompson up for the three-run homerun.
Dea followed with a double on a line drive to center field.
Lexington called time to put Kjar on the mound. Dea scored on a passed ball that put the Melons up 5-0.
Blake Brown drew a walk to give the Melons two runners on.
Johnson got the bases loaded after drawing a walk.
Gothenburg scored a forced run after Earll was hit by a pitch.
Lexington earned their first out after Velasquez picked up a ground ball and threw back to Denker at home plate. Brown was out on the tag.
McVay struck out to give Lexington two outs.
Salomon drove in two runs on a line drive hit to center field. Johnson and Drake Swan scored.
Gothenburg went up 8-0 before the game was called on a run-rule in the bottom of the sixth.
"These kids have played against each other in Little League and 14U, and it's always a good baseball game," Dea said. "I know their (Lexington) record doesn't look like it, but they're well coached. They've got good fundamentals and they play good defense."
The Melons improved to 17-2 on the season.
Dea talked about how the Melons have come together for an impressive season.
"I think it started in late winter, early spring," he said. "Just getting the idea of making this commitment to baseball. It was getting kids to buy into that early and believe that, you know, that they could be a good team.
"They're starting to see the results of that, and then realizing all that hard work is paying off. I'd say that's the biggest thing."
The Melons won their Tuesday home doubleheader against McCook, taking the first game 8-0 and the second 11-2.
UPCOMING GAMES
Lexington competes in the Mid-Nebraska tournament Sunday, July 5.
Gothenburg hosts Cambridge/Arapahoe at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6.
Overton Bandits host Kearney Tuesday, July 7 at 6 p.m.