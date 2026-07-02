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GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington.

Thompson settled in before slamming the ball over the right field fence that drove in three runs to help Gothenburg pull away 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

"It felt good," Thompson said. "You know, I went up there and wasn't thinking much. When I hit the ball, I thought it was just a normal flyout. I kept watching ... the right fielder backed up, started jogging then stopped. I was like, hold on, is that gone?"

This was the first homerun hit for Gothenburg on their home field this season.

Thompson said it felt great to get that hit around "all these kids and especially with a full crowd of home fans."

Gothenburg coach Luke Dea talked about how the situation played out.

"We teach them in those situations that Gunner was in with a runner at third base, we tell them to just put the ball in play," Dea said. "You very rarely hit a homerun when you're trying. It takes tons of concentration to hit the ball in play and then something like that (homerun) happens."

Thompson's homerun ended a five-inning scoreless streak where Gothenburg had previously led 1-0.

Lexington's defense took a massive hit after the homer, allowing four more runs to be scored in their 8-0 loss.

Callen Johnson started the evening on the mound for Gothenburg, pitching all six innings.

Johnson pitched two strikeouts, gave up one walk and allowed only two hits.