Stuff like scenes of ocean liners capsizing, huge walleye being caught somewhere, or my Pirates eking out a run. Ten minutes later — or even later — I snap out of it, and return to reality.

We’ve all been to restaurants and watched four teens, or even four adults, glued to the screens of their smartphones rather than engaging in any kind of conversation.

(And we’ve all glanced at a nearby driver who is staring into a smartphone instead of looking at the road ahead. Thirty-three states have bans on hand-held cell phone use while driving a car or truck. Nebraska restricts it only for school bus drivers and kids under 18 using a learners permit.)

In the classroom, the research is somewhat mixed, with some studies showing that smartphone use can increase learning.

But there’s no doubt that smartphones can be a distraction, and take away from person-to-person interactions.

I think Nebraska’s law, which requires local school districts to adopt smartphone policies, makes sense. It allows local school boards and parents some flexibility on where to draw the line.

It’s a complicated topic. Smartphones have become indispensable in a lot of ways.

They’re our football tickets, our wallets, our weather forecaster, our newspaper, our compass and a prime means of communication.

But too much screen time isn’t very smart, it seems. But where to draw the line? (And where to draw the line on artificial intelligence or AI?)