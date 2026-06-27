Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: What to pack Jessica Kennedy Jun 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I love to travel. I would do a lot more of it if I had the funds.kAmqFE :E 5@6D?’E 92G6 E@ 36 E@@ 72C @C E@ 2? 6I@E:4 =@42E:@?]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm#:89E ?@H[ E96 492?46 E@ 8@ 324< E@ }63C2D<2 @C E@ 8@ G:D:E D@>6 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D :D 2 8C62E G242E:@? 7@C >6]k^AmkAm(@F=5 x =@G6 E@ 8@ 7FCE96C 2?5 >@C6 25G6?EFC@FDn $FC6P qFE x E9:?< x H@F=5 6?;@J E92E >@C6 :7 x H6?E H:E9 D@>6@?6 H9@ 925 D@>6 6IA6C:6?46 @C 2=C625J =:G65 :? E92E =@42E:@? @C :7 :E H2D 2 E@FC:?8 EC:A E92E AC@G:56D 2 8F:56]k^Am kAmq@E9 @7 E9@D6 @AE:@?D H@F=5 E2<6 E96 8F6DD H@C< @FE @7 A=2??:?8 E96 EC:A]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Love Island watch party specials at the bar Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' kAmqFE J@F <?@H H92E x 5@?’E =:<6 23@FE EC2G6=:?8n !24<:?8]k^AmkAmx 92E6 A24<:?8] {6E >6 8:G6 J@F ;FDE 2 76H C62D@?D H9J]k^AmkAmu:CDE[ H96E96C x’> 8@:?8 E@ 36 8@?6 7@C E9C66 52JD @C E9C66 H66<D[ x 92G6 2 G6CJ 92C5 E:>6 564:5:?8 H92E E@ A24<]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 2 ?@C>2= H@C< H66<[ x 86?6C2==J E9:?< 29625 2 3:E 2?5 92G6 2 86?6C2= :562 @7 H92E E96 H2C5C@36 H:== =@@< =:<6[ 2?5 x 2=H2JD =2J @FE >J 4=@E96D 7@C E96 ?6IE 52J @? E96 ?:89E 367@C6]k^Am kAmqFE H96? :E 4@>6D 5@H? E@ 564:5:?8 H92E 4=@E96D x’> 8@:?8 E@ AFE :?E@ 2 DF:E42D6[ 666D9]k^Am kAmxE DEC6DD6D >6 @FE 2?5 >2<6D >J 9625 9FCE]k^AmkAmu:CDE[ H92E 24E:G:E:6D H:== x 36 5@:?8 @? E9:D EC:An (92E :7 E96 H62E96C 492?86D 2?5 x’> F?AC6A2C65n (:== x ?665 H2=<:?8 D9@6D @C D2?52=Dn pC6 H6 8@:?8 2?JH96C6 5C6DDJnk^AmkAmp?5 E96? 4@>6D E96 3:886DE BF6DE:@? @7 2==i (92E :7 x A24< E9:?8D x E9:?< H:== H@C< 2?5 E96? 86E E96C6 2?5 564:56 x 5@?’E 766= =:<6 H62C:?8 H92E x A24<65nk^Am kAmv:C=D 92G6 2 E6?56?4J E@ 5@ E92E[ J2 <?@H]k^AmkAm%96? E96C6 2C6 E96 5:776C6?E DEJ=6D @7 A24<6CD]k^Am kAm|J D:DE6C 2?5 x EC2G6= E@86E96C @442D:@?2==J]k^AmkAm$96 H:== 92G6 96C DF:E42D6 @FE E9C66 H66<D 367@C6 =62G:?8] $96 368:?D =2J:?8 @FE 96C @FE7:ED E96? 2D H6==[ :?4=F5:?8 D9@6D 2?5 ;6H6=CJ]k^AmkAm~?6 =:EE=6 4@C?6C @7 96C 9@FD6 :D 565:42E65 E@ 96C “AC6\EC:A A24<:?8 A=2??:?8]Qk^Am kAm|6n x’> 5@:?8 =2F?5CJ E96 ?:89E 367@C6 H6 =62G6]k^Am kAmx >:89E 3C:?8 >J DF:E42D6 :?E@ E96 9@FD6 29625 @7 E:>6[ 3FE x 86?6C2==J 5@?’E @A6? :E F?E:= E96 ?:89E 367@C6 2D H6==]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm~?46 E96 =2F?5CJ :D 5@?6 2?5 x E9:?< 6G6CJE9:?8 E92E x >:89E H2?E :D 4=62?[ E96? x H:== DE2CE A24<:?8]k^AmkAm%92E >62?D E92E 24EF2= A24<:?8 42? 92AA6? 2?JH96C6 36EH66? h A]>] 2?5 >:5?:89E E96 ?:89E 367@C6 x =62G6]k^Am kAm(9@ ?665D D=66A 2?JH2Jnk^AmkAm$@ ?@H x’G6 564:565 H92E E@ A24<[ 3FE E92E =62G6D J6E 2?@E96C 564:D:@? E@ >2<6i 9@H >F49 E@ A24<]k^AmkAmx 2> ?@E@C:@FD=J 2? @G6C\A24<6C] x H2?E @AE:@?D 6G6? H96? x EC2G6=] {:<6 x D2:5 367@C6[ x E6?5 E@ 492?86 >J >:?5]k^Am kAm$@[ :7 x ?665 ;62?D[ x’== E2<6 EH@ A2:CD @C >2J36 6G6? E9C66 3642FD6 E96J 2== 7:E 5:776C6?E=J]k^Am kAm%96?[ H:== x H2?E D9:CED E92E EF4< :? E9@D6 ;62?D @C C6>2:? F?EF4<65n $9@F=5 x 7@==@H 2 4@=@C E96>6 7@C E96 EC:A E@ >2<6 E9:?8D 62D:6C E@ >:I 2?5 >2E49nk^AmkAmx? 42D6 E96 H62E96C 492?86D[ >2J36 x D9@F=5 E9C@H :? 2 DH62ED9:CE] ~C H:== 2 =@?8\D=66G65 E66 36 6?@F89nk^Am kAmu@C @?6 @FE7:E x’5 H62C >J H9:E6 D?62<6CD[ 3FE H:E9 E96 @E96C @FE7:E x’5 H62C >J E2? @?6D] $9@F=5 x E2<6 3@E9nk^AmkAms@?’E 7@C86E 2== E96 8:C=J E9:?8D 36D:56D E96 4=@E96D[ =:<6 >2<6FA 2?5 92:C E@@=D] |FDE >2<6 DFC6 x =62G6 C@@> 7@C E9@D6]k^Am kAmxE’D ;FDE E@@ >F49 AC6DDFC6]k^AmkAm*62CD 28@[ x 564:565 E92E H96? 7=J:?8 7@C EC2G6=[ x H2D ?@ =@?86C 8@:?8 E@ 4964< 2 328 — 42CCJ\@? @?=J]k^AmkAmxE 5@6D >2<6 EC2G6=:?8 62D:6C[ 3FE :E 46CE2:?=J 4@>A=:42E6D A24<:?8]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ >J 52F89E6C E@@< 2 G:56@ @7 >6 =:E6C2==J D:EE:?8 @? >J 328 7:89E:?8 E@ 86E :E D9FE 367@C6 x EC2G6=65 9@>6]k^Am kAmp 76H H66<D 28@[ >J D:DE6C 2?5 x EC2G6=65 E@ x529@ E@ D66 @FC @E96C D:DE6C 2?5 564:565 E92E H6 4@F=5 5@ E96 =@?8 H66<6?5 H:E9 2 “A6CD@?2= :E6>” @?=J]k^Am kAmx 5:5 :E[ 3FE x E9:?< E92E @AE:@? H2D 2 “@?6 2?5 5@?6” EJA6 @7 677@CE 7@C E9:D 8:C=]k^AmkAmpD x HC:E6 E@52J[ x’> 86EE:?8 C625J 7@C >J DF>>6C EC:A E@ }63C2D<2]k^AmkAm%92E >62?D A24<:?8 7@C `_ 52JD]k^Am kAm%@ 2G@:5 2?@E96C :?4C:>:?2E:?8 G:56@[ x’G6 AFC492D65 E96 D9C:?<\HC2A A24<:?8 4F36D E92E x 42? DEF77 7F== @7 H92E6G6C x H2?E 2?5 E96? DF4< E96 2:C @FE E@ >2<6 E96> D>2==6C]k^AmkAm%92E D9@F=5 96=A[ C:89En #:89Enk^Am kAm{@C5[ x 9@A6 D@P x 8F6DD x’== 7:?5 @FE E96 ?:89E 367@C6 x =62G6]k^AmkAmxE 5@6D?’E >2EE6C E9@F89[ 3642FD6 ?@ >2EE6C 9@H >F49 DECF88=6 H:E9 E96 A24<:?8[ E96 E:>6 E96C6 H:== =62G6 >6 766=:?8 DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership "Public input does not have to create conflict. In fact, some of the strongest and most successful community projects begin with open dialogue… Diane Yeutter: Always heed the voice of the Holy Spirit The believer in Jesus has access to remarkable privileges as we trust God’s limitless potential in our lives. Sarah Neben: What makes a dad We will celebrate Father’s Day June 21. Paul Hammel: Name-calling, verbal missteps dog the governor Gov. Jim Pillen has always insisted that he’s “not a politician,” but more of a regular guy. Susan Bennett: The wreck that wasn’t saga continues This may be a mistake. I’m not feeling very “sunny side up” right now, but I’m writing to regain my positivity. Hang with me on this one.