Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: The scents and sounds of summer Jessica Kennedy Jul 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week I stepped out on the back steps at twilight, just as the sun was setting. It had been an unbearably hot day and the heat lingered in the concrete underneath my feet.kAm%96 H:?5 925 2== 3FE 5:65[ 2?5 @FC p>6C:42? 7=28 9F?8 =:>A @? :ED A@=6] %96 2:C H2D 962GJ 2?5 9F>:5[ 2?5 @?6 D46?E 5@>:?2E65 2== E96 @E96CDi E96 D>6== @7 4@C?]k^Am Sarah Neben kAm%@ D@>6@?6 H9@ =:G6D :? 2 4@?86DE65 FC32? 2C62 E9:D H@F=5 ?@E 36 D@>6E9:?8 E96J H@F=5 F?56CDE2?5] qFE E@ FD |:5H6DE6C?6CD :E :D 2 D46?E 5@>:?2?E :? >:5\E@\=2E6 DF>>6C]k^Am kAmp 4:EJ 5H6==6C H@F=5?’E F?56CDE2?5 E96 A9C2D6[ “J@F 42? 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