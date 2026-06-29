Top Story Spotlight Taylor Kramer places fourth at IEA Nationals in Fort Worth Jessica Kennedy Jun 29, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taylor Kramer of Overton competed on the Nebraska Big Red Elite varsity equestrian team June 21-23 at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association Nationals in Forth Worth, Texas.kAmxtp }2E:@?2=D 2==@H E96 E@A BF2=:7:6C A6C 6G6?E A6C K@?6 2E E96:C C6DA64E:G6 C68:@?2=D]k^AmkAmq:8 #65 t=:E6 E@@< 2 G2CD:EJ E62> @7 6:89E >6>36CD E@ 4@>A6E6]k^AmkAmzC2>6C 4@>A6E65 :? E96 @A6? G2CD:EJ E62> C6:?:?8[ H96C6 D96 A=2465 7@FCE9]k^Am Taylor Kramer, Overton, shows off her ribbons earned at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National horse show June 21-23 in Forth Worth, Texas. Photo Courtesy of Dave Kramer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$96 H2D D6=64E65 E@ 36 :? 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Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Love Island watch party specials at the bar Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Six local students named on UNMC spring 2026 dean's list The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site City of Lincoln files complaints over West O storage units without permits kAm}63C2D<2VD E62> 62C?65 6?@F89 A@:?ED E@ A=246 6:89E9 @G6C2== 2D 2 E62>]k^AmkAm%96 C68:@?2= BF2=:7:6C H2D 96=5 pAC:= `` :? x@H2 u2==D[ x@H2]k^AmkAmzC2>6C A=2465 7@FCE9 :? @A6? G2CD:EJ C6:?:?8]k^AmkAm$96 4@>A6E65 2D E96 @A6? G2CD:EJ E62> C:56C[ H96C6 D96 62C?65 7:CDE A=246]k^Am kAm}63C2D<2VD q:8 #65 t=:E6 G2CD:EJ E62> E@@< 7:CDE A=246 @G6C2==]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions