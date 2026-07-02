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Dawson County Public Defender Patrick Tar brought two requests before the Dawson County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 1.

The requests were for a salary adjustment for an employee in his office and a county credit card for purchasing office supplies.

The board approved the salary request but postponed action on the credit card.

Tar told the board that the public defender's office has received its first appointments and is beginning to take cases, although the office is not yet fully operational.

In addition to Tar, two employees have been hired.

Tar said the salary for one employee was appropriate, but he requested a change to the second employee's contract to better reflect that person's experience.

"As it is right now, it is basically a minimum-wage position," Tar said. "I didn't anticipate having people with such qualifications right out of the gate."

Although the employees were not identified during the meeting, Tar said both are well qualified for their positions.

He requested increasing the second employee's starting wage to $18.50 per hour for 2026, along with a 50-cent annual raise.

The board unanimously gave preapproval to the salary adjustment, contingent upon receiving a revised employment contract.

If the change affects the public defender's budget request, Tar will also need to submit an updated budget.