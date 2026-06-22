Top Story Spotlight Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Jessica Kennedy Jun 22, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community input is not conflict — it’s partnershipkAm#646?E DE@C>D E6DE65 {6I:?8E@? :? H2JD ?@?6 @7 FD 6IA64E65]k^AmkAmx? E96 27E6C>2E9[ H6 H:E?6DD65 D@>6E9:?8 C6>2C<23=6i 4:EJ 4C6HD[ 3FD:?6DD6D[ G@=F?E66CD 2?5 ?6:893@CD H@C<:?8 D:56 3J D:56 E@ 96=A @FC 4@>>F?:EJ C64@G6C]k^AmkAmxE H2D 2 C6>:?56C @7 H92E 42? 36 244@>A=:D965 H96? A6@A=6 4@>6 E@86E96C H:E9 2 4@>>@? AFCA@D6]k^Am kAm%92E D2>6 DA:C:E 6I:DED H96? :E 4@>6D E@ vC66?H@@5 2?5 tG6C8C66? 46>6E6C:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kyle Busch's family not filing a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show Omaha woman gets prison for motor vehicle homicide in death of Council Bluffs man Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College kAm~G6C E96 A2DE D6G6C2= >@?E9D[ >2?J C6D:56?ED 92G6 6IAC6DD65 4@?46C?D 23@FE E96 7FEFC6 @7 @FC 46>6E6C:6D]k^AmkAm|@C6 :>A@CE2?E=J[ E96J 92G6 6IAC6DD65 2 H:==:?8?6DD E@ 96=A]k^AmkAm%96J 92G6 D:8?65 A6E:E:@?D[ 2EE6?565 >66E:?8D[ D92C65 :562D[ @776C65 G@=F?E66C 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 56>@?DEC2E65 2 86?F:?6 :?E6C6DE :? AC6D6CG:?8 E96D6 :>A@CE2?E A:646D @7 {6I:?8E@?’D 9:DE@CJ]k^Am kAmr@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E D9@F=5 ?@E 36 G:6H65 2D @AA@D:E:@?]k^AmkAmr:E:K6?D 2D<:?8 BF6DE:@?D[ @776C:?8 DF886DE:@?D 2?5 G@=F?E66C:?8 E96:C E:>6 2C6 ?@E @3DE24=6D E@ AC@8C6DD — E96J 2C6 G2=F23=6 C6D@FC46D]k^Am kAm!F3=:4 :?AFE 5@6D ?@E 92G6 E@ 4C62E6 4@?7=:4E] x? 724E[ D@>6 @7 E96 DEC@?86DE 2?5 >@DE DF446DD7F= 4@>>F?:EJ AC@;64ED 368:? H:E9 @A6? 5:2=@8F6 2?5 4@==23@C2E:@?]k^AmkAm|2?J C6D:56?ED 2C6 ?@E D66<:?8 4@?EC@= @7 E96 46>6E6C:6D]k^Am kAm%96J 2C6 D:>A=J 2D<:?8 7@C 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5 E96 =@?8\E6C> G:D:@?[ D92C6 E96:C A6CDA64E:G6D 2?5 6IA=@C6 H2JD E96J >:89E 2DD:DE]k^AmkAm(96E96C E9C@F89 G@=F?E66C 677@CED[ 7F?5C2:D:?8[ 9:DE@C:42= AC6D6CG2E:@?[ 362FE:7:42E:@? AC@;64ED @C @E96C 7@C>D @7 DFAA@CE[ E96C6 :D 2 4=62C 56D:C6 H:E9:? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E@ 364@>6 A2CE @7 E96 D@=FE:@?]k^Am kAmpD {6I:?8E@? >@G6D 7@CH2C5 7C@> DE@C> C64@G6CJ 2?5 C6EFC?D E@ :ED C68F=2C 3FD:?6DD[ x 9@A6 4:EJ =6256CD9:A H:== 4@?D:56C AC@G:5:?8 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C >62?:?87F= AF3=:4 5:D4FDD:@? C682C5:?8 E96 7FEFC6 @7 vC66?H@@5 2?5 tG6C8C66? 46>6E6C:6D]k^Am kAmp 4@>>F?:EJ >66E:?8[ H@C<D9@A[ 25G:D@CJ 4@>>:EE66 @C @E96C 7@CF> 7@C 4@?DECF4E:G6 5:2=@8F6 4@F=5 96=A 3F:=5 F?56CDE2?5:?8 2?5 :56?E:7J 2C62D H96C6 C6D:56?ED 2?5 4:EJ @77:4:2=D 42? H@C< E@86E96C]k^AmkAm~FC 46>6E6C:6D 2C6 >@C6 E92? A:646D @7 =2?5] %96J 2C6 A=246D @7 C6>6>3C2?46[ 9:DE@CJ 2?5 C67=64E:@?]k^AmkAm%96J 4@??64E FD E@ 86?6C2E:@?D H9@ 3F:=E E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ 367@C6 FD]k^Am kAm%96 A6@A=6 @7 {6I:?8E@? 92G6 D9@H? E92E E96J 2C6 H:==:?8 E@ DE6A 7@CH2C5 H96? D@>6E9:?8 >2EE6CD]k^Am kAmx 36=:6G6 @FC 46>6E6C:6D 2C6 H@CE9J @7 E92E D2>6 DA:C:E @7 A2CE?6CD9:A]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#9@?52 u@<<6?[ {6I:?8E@?k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story