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Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food trucks, live music and a fireworks display.

Festivities began at 7 p.m., but many families arrived well before then to claim a spot with lawn chairs and blankets.

Megan Sorensen and her 7-year-old son, Chase, arrived about 6:40 p.m. with their blankets, lawn chairs and sports balls, setting up alongside friends and family on the west side of the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, where they found a shady spot to relax before the festivities began.

Chase said he was looking forward to playing soccer and football while listening to music and waiting for the fireworks.

When asked why he thought it was important to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Chase said, "For all the veterans. They fight for everything. My favorite part of the Fourth of July is when all of the family is coming and we get to eat."

While Chase enjoyed tacos from one of the food trucks, the Jewett family sampled offerings from several vendors. Their two children were especially excited about the "white ice cream."

The Jewett family said they used the evening as an opportunity to talk with their children about the meaning of Independence Day and the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country's freedom, allowing families to "sit on a lawn and enjoy a hot dog."

Food vendors included Frutas Jiguilpan, Navarrete Tacos, Lone Wolf, El Sazon, Get Sauced BBQ and Meemaw's Sweet Treats.