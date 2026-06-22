Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Jessica Kennedy Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake.kAm~? |@?52J[ yF?6 aa[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ` 2]>][ 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?56CD H6C6 5:DA2E4965 E@ E96 5@4< 2C62 2E |65@VD #6D@CE :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 >2=6 DF3;64E 7@F?5 F?C6DA@?D:G6 :? 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Many of us are giving up Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kyle Busch's family not filing a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show Omaha woman gets prison for motor vehicle homicide in death of Council Bluffs man Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College kAmp? 2FE@ADJ 92D 366? @C56C65 E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 @77:4:2= 42FD6 @7 562E9]k^AmkAm%96 :?4:56?E C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?j 9@H6G6C[ ?@ 7@F= A=2J H2D DFDA64E65 2E E96 E:>6]k^AmkAm%96 v@DA6C r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 6IE6?5 :ED D:?46C6 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ y@9?D@? {2<6 t|$[ t=H@@5 t|$ 2?5 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D 7@C E96:C AC@>AE C6DA@?D6 2?5 2DD:DE2?46]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? H:== 36 C6=62D65 2D :E 364@>6D 2G2:=23=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar A Cozad man is being charged with first-degree assault after an incident Friday at a Cozad bar. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester The Commendation List recognizes students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Arts and Sciences, College… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Does Prime Day include free shipping? 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