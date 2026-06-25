Top Story Spotlight Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Andrew Bottrell Jun 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw2:C@ qC2?\|65:?2 :D 492C865 H:E9 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 7:CDE\568C66 D6IF2= 2DD2F=E @7 2 49:=5[ 2 r=2DD `q 76=@?J[ 2?5 D6IF2= 2DD2F=E @7 2 >:?@C[ 2 r=2DD a 76=@?J[ :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE]k^AmkAmp AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 :D D6E 7@C yF=J h :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE] x7 2 ;F586 56E6C>:?6D E96C6 :D 6?@F89 AC@323=6 42FD6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 E96 42D6 :E H:== 36 >@G65 E@ s2HD@? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE]k^AmkAmqC2?\|65:?2 H2D 2CC6DE65 (65?6D52J] r@FCE 5@4F>6?ED :? E96 42D6 92G6 366? D62=65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney The Younes Landing development is bringing nine new restaurants and bars to Kearney, plus additional locally owned businesses and entertainmen… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Venezuela earthquakes: 'The situation is critical' Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo